Home > Buzz >

Show Dem Camp :  Hip-Hop duo host fans to Palmwine Music live experience

Show Dem Camp Hip-Hop duo host fans to Palmwine Music live experience

The event was attended by many fans, industry execs, OAPs and media personalities, leaving the place jampacked.

  • Published:
Ghost, Ajebutter22 and TEC at the Palmwine live sessions play

Ghost, Ajebutter22 and TEC at the Palmwine live sessions

(Twitter/Filterfree_)

Remy Baggins Challenges shaped this artist to become a 'monster' music powerhouse
K1 de Ultimate Fuji legend wants to redefine the genre by adding Trap, R&B
ThatBoyGMK One of new age’s best producers is already breaking gates to Nigerian mainstream music
Genio Bambino 'We are carving out our own lane', rising multi-skilled artist speaks on breaking out
EP Mojeed - 'In search of higher frequencies'
Bawa Singer is ticking all the right boxes of a promising music career
Pulse EP Review Show Dem Camp's "Palmwine Music" is too good, too local
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Show Dem Camp held the first edition of their musical performance series Palmwine Sessions, treating Nigerians to two solid hours of groovy music and palm wine.

The event held at Bogobiri House, Ikoyi, Lagos, saw the Nigerian Hip-Hop duo perform songs from their recently released ‘Palmwine Music Vol. 1’ with help from the album featured guests Funbi, BOJ, Ajebutter, Poe, Tomi Thomas and new kid on the block Odunsi (The Engine).

 

 

It was a live sessions affair as the artistes performed with a live band, enhancing the musical experience with breaks, call and responses with the crowd and retakes of some of the memorable verses.

The event was attended by many fans, industry execs, OAPs and media personalities, leaving the place jampacked.

This is the first of five pop-up performances, so if you are in Lagos and missed this one, be sure to check out the others.

ALSO READ: Show Dem Camp's "Palmwine Music" is too good, too local

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse, a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

Top 3

1 Wizkid Three songs in, how does Starboy fare on the ‘Pon Pon’ sound?bullet
2 Wizkid Starboy has returned to Nigeria, and music is falling on usbullet
3 Tekno Singer announces title for debut albumbullet

Buzz

Yemi Alade shows boss moves at her New York show
Yemi Alade Singer, Ovasabi band perform to massive crowd in New York
Erigga is from the South-South region of Nigeria, where he enjoys a cult followership.
Erigga "Just like our country, the Nigerian music industry has killed many artists," rapper says
Reekado Banks talks Spotlight album
Playdata Radio Chart Reekado Banks' 'Love my baby' dethrones Luis Fonsi's 'Despacito' remix [Week 32]
Magixx Meet the genre-bender that is UNILAG's next superstar