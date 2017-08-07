Show Dem Camp :  Hip-Hop duo host fans to Palmwine Music live experience

Show Dem Camp held the first edition of their musical performance series Palmwine Sessions, treating Nigerians to two solid hours of groovy music and palm wine.

The event held at Bogobiri House, Ikoyi, Lagos, saw the Nigerian Hip-Hop duo perform songs from their recently released ‘Palmwine Music Vol. 1’ with help from the album featured guests Funbi, BOJ, Ajebutter, Poe, Tomi Thomas and new kid on the block Odunsi (The Engine).

It was a live sessions affair as the artistes performed with a live band, enhancing the musical experience with breaks, call and responses with the crowd and retakes of some of the memorable verses.

The event was attended by many fans, industry execs, OAPs and media personalities, leaving the place jampacked.

This is the first of five pop-up performances, so if you are in Lagos and missed this one, be sure to check out the others.