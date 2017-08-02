Segun Arinze nurturing hopes of doing a single with Tekno

Veteran actor, Segun Arinze might be very focused on his acting career and presenting, but working on a single with Tekno ia another bid that will make him more fulfilled.

Arinze, who spoke in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) today, Wednesday, August 2, 2017, revealed that he is a big fan of the singer.

Other artistes who joined Tekno on the list of his favourite music stars include Davido, Wizkid and Phyno, who are mostly doing well in their career.

Speaking about his career engagement, Arinze said:

“Right now, I am more focused in my career as an actor and TV presenter; you know am doing the Give and Take Lottery on TV.

“So I am focused on that, but you never can tell; if I want to do a collabo, it should be with Tekno; I like Tekno; am his biggest fan.”

The actor also praised Sony Music Entertainment star, Davido, for the buzz he has been generating in the new year after an unusually quiet 2016.

Arinze thinks that the singer has shown the kind of musical prowess worthy of recommendation following the HKN executive's hot release, 'If', which was remixed by American R&B star, R Kelly.