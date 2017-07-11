Ric Hassani ready to drop debut album "The African Gentleman"

Home > Buzz >

Ric Hassani Singer ready to drop debut album "The African Gentleman"

Ric Hassani is the singer who brought you 'Gentleman', a love song aimed at discouraging domestic violence.

Ric Hassani is one of the best Nigerian vocalists out now

Ric Hassani is set to release his first full body of work as he announced on Twitter.

The album titled "The African Gentleman"  will be available for pre-order on iTunes, on July 30, and to be released under indie label Riverland Records.

Ric Hassani is best known for his song 'Gentleman' which received some nominations in 2016. Other amazing songs he has out include 'Police' and 'Marry you'.

