Ric Hassani ready to drop debut album "The African Gentleman"

Ric Hassani is set to release his first full body of work as he announced on Twitter.

Excited to put out my first body of work. I'm happy that I can give my fans a fuller experience of my kind of Music. https://t.co/dJxwDW8YSO — Ric Hassani (@RicHassani) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

The album titled "The African Gentleman" will be available for pre-order on iTunes, on July 30, and to be released under indie label Riverland Records.

Ric Hassani is best known for his song 'Gentleman' which received some nominations in 2016. Other amazing songs he has out include 'Police' and 'Marry you'.