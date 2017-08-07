Home > Buzz >

Reekado Banks' 'Love my baby' no.1 position [wk 32]

Playdata Radio Chart Reekado Banks' 'Love my baby' dethrones Luis Fonsi's 'Despacito' remix [Week 32]

The Playdata radio chart is based on measurements from impressions gathered from radio stations in Lagos and a couple of other cities across the country.

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's 'Despacito' remix featuring Justin Bieber finally has been unseated by Reekado Banks' 'Love my baby' as most played song  on Nigerian radio this new week [Week 32] August 2017 according to  Playdatachart.

'Love my baby' is off Reekado Bank's "Spotlight" debut album.

The Playdata radio chart is based on measurements from impressions gathered from radio stations in Lagos and a couple of other cities across the country. The monitoring service puts together the most played songs on radio for the past week on its top 10 chart.

Here are the top 10 songs most played for week 32 from bottom down to the top.

Number 10: Ycee - Juice ft Maleek Berry

Number 9: Kendrick Lamar - Humble

Number 8: Runtown - For life
Number 7:Charlie Puth - Attention

Number 6: DJ Khaled - I'm the one feat. Quavo, Justin Bieber, Chance the rapper, Lil Wayne

Number 5: Falz - Jeje

Number 4: Davido - Fall

Number 3: Tiwa Savage - All over

Number 2: Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee - Despacito remix feat. Justin Bieber

Number 1: Reekado Banks - Love my baby

