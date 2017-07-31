Home > Buzz >

Rapper pens down emotional letter to baby daughter 'Daddy luvs you'

Illbliss shows why he is Ogaboss and current Headies Lyricist On The Roll with the words expressed to his daughter in the track ‘Daddy luvs you’ which is off his recently released fifth studio album “Illy Bomaye.”

Read the poetic lyricism of IllBliss here:

“Tears of joy Rolling down my cheeks/ listen to kicks from deep inside your mums belly! Sex Girly! Eight long years waited for this day to come! Admire sonograms waited for my seed to form! Finally she here! Welcome to your world baby! This your daddy dats your mama Uncle Mikey aunty Malia.. they just had a flybaby boy couple days back. Lord I’m so thankful.our daughter so beautiful! Don’t want to miss a thing from your first yawn to your first smile, first cry, your first Chuckle! Your little fingers form a knuckle I’m proud! Sleep peacefully. I’m watching overyou in your cot! Still Lost in my thoughts! Still rocking scrubs wifey calm mumble a psalm! I love you baby! For 9 months you kept it reallystrong! You never gave me issues! From cravings to mood swings! Everyday you crowning me King. May the Lord keep guiding your steps, may the Lord bless your every Breathe every moment #DADDYLUVSYOU.

“Illy Bomaye’’ is a 9-track album featuring Tha Suspect, Cynthia Morgan and Praiz.

 The album was executively produced by Clarence Peters and Illbliss.

Producers on the album include the regulars including Kezyklef, Tha Suspect, Major Bangz, Xyz and Big foot.

The album, his fourth comes after debut album "Dat Ibo Boy" (2009), sophomore LP "Oga Boss" (2012) third album "Powerful" (2014) and the fourth LP (2016) “Illygaty 7057”.

