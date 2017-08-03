Rapper AQ's new album "Blessed Forever" is out to touch a life

Rapper A-Q's latest album "Blessed Forever" is now available for pre-order.

The album follows his 2016 critically acclaimed "Rose" album.

Sharing his story on Instagram about the album, A-Q in an emotional writeup expressed his reasons for making the album.

"I made this album to show appreciation

To my fam, my fans, my friends,

To anyone out there that feels it's all about the to end

I pray this album helps you mend

Your broken heart and gives you a fresh start

At some point I lost almost everything

I lost my father and I had lost 2 brothers Couldnt find the windows of opportunities, they were covered by shutters

Snakes came with friendly covers

Controversy delayed my bread and butter

My honesty, my honor, my pride and confidence dumped in the gutters

How did I become this blessed forever?

I always knew I was the best, others may shine brighter at some point, but when their light go dim, my light shines on

My light is not fueled by earthly energy, my inspiration does not come form weed and hennessy

Man can never bring the end of me

God and I have formed a synergy

Trails and tribulations are nothing but a memory

I know what I am meant to be

I know who I am, I know My Purpose, I know my destiny

My passion and My ambition can't be stopped

I know what I came for, I know my worth

These are not rhymes or lyrics, this is not poetry

This is my truth, this is to help you become a better you

Put in the best way I can to inspire you

This is how I became successful

This is A-Q."

Prior albums to "Blessed Forever" include "Listen and Understand"(2005), "The Past Present and Future"(2010) and "Rose"(2016).

A-Q has also dropped a number of mixtapes showing not only how prolific he is but how talented.