Rapper AQ's new album "Blessed Forever" is out to touch a life

A-Q disclosed on Instagram in a long post why he is still on his grind till today despite all the setbacks that could have ended his life as he knows it.
The album follows his 2016 critically acclaimed "Rose" album.
Sharing his story on Instagram about the album, A-Q in an emotional writeup expressed his reasons for making the album.
"I made this album to show appreciation
To my fam, my fans, my friends,
To anyone out there that feels it's all about the to end
I pray this album helps you mend
Your broken heart and gives you a fresh start
At some point I lost almost everything
I lost my father and I had lost 2 brothers Couldnt find the windows of opportunities, they were covered by shutters
Snakes came with friendly covers
Controversy delayed my bread and butter
My honesty, my honor, my pride and confidence dumped in the gutters
How did I become this blessed forever?
I always knew I was the best, others may shine brighter at some point, but when their light go dim, my light shines on
My light is not fueled by earthly energy, my inspiration does not come form weed and hennessy
Man can never bring the end of me
God and I have formed a synergy
Trails and tribulations are nothing but a memory
I know what I am meant to be
I know who I am, I know My Purpose, I know my destiny
My passion and My ambition can't be stopped
I know what I came for, I know my worth
These are not rhymes or lyrics, this is not poetry
This is my truth, this is to help you become a better you
Put in the best way I can to inspire you
This is how I became successful
This is A-Q."
Prior albums to "Blessed Forever" include "Listen and Understand"(2005), "The Past Present and Future"(2010) and "Rose"(2016).
A-Q has also dropped a number of mixtapes showing not only how prolific he is but how talented.