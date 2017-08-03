Home > Buzz >

Rapper AQ's new album "Blessed Forever" is out to touch a life

A-Q Rapper's new album "Blessed Forever" is out to touch a life

A-Q disclosed on Instagram in a long post why he is still on his grind till today despite all the setbacks that could have ended his life as he knows it.

A-Q - "Blessed Forever" album artwork

A-Q - "Blessed Forever" album artwork 

(Instagram/ThisisAQ)

Rapper A-Q's latest album "Blessed Forever" is now available for pre-order.

The album follows his 2016 critically acclaimed "Rose" album.

Sharing his story on Instagram about the album, A-Q in an emotional writeup expressed his reasons for making the album.

"I made this album to show appreciation 
To my fam,  my fans, my friends, 
To anyone out there that feels it's all about the to end 
I pray this album helps you mend 
Your broken heart and gives you a fresh start 
At some point I lost almost everything 
I lost my father and I had lost 2 brothers  Couldnt find the windows of opportunities,  they were covered by shutters 
Snakes came with friendly covers 
Controversy delayed my bread and butter 
My honesty, my honor, my pride and confidence dumped in the gutters 
How did I become this blessed forever? 
I always knew I was the best,  others may shine brighter at some point, but when their light go dim,  my light shines on
My light is not fueled by earthly energy,  my inspiration does not come form weed and hennessy 
Man can never bring the end of me 
God and I have formed a synergy 
Trails and tribulations are nothing but a memory
I know what I am meant to be 
I know who I am,  I know My Purpose,  I know my destiny 
My passion and My ambition can't be stopped 
I know what I came for,  I know my worth
These are not rhymes or lyrics,  this is not poetry 
This is my truth,  this is to help you become a better you 
Put in the best way I can to inspire you
This is how I became successful 
This is A-Q."

Prior albums to "Blessed Forever" include "Listen and Understand"(2005), "The Past Present and Future"(2010) and "Rose"(2016).

A-Q has also dropped a number of mixtapes  showing not only how prolific he is but how talented.

