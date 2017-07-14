Pulse List: Best Nigerian songs released in June 2017

Home > Buzz >

Criteria for selection of the songs are based off feel good vibes stellar production and engaging content.

The month of June saw tremendous amount of Nigerian music come our way.

Artists put their best foot forward to give us quality music with inspiration coming from diverse sources.

These select group of songs ride on amazing production, good melodies, engaging content and all round feel good vibes.

Here are our picks in no particular order.

Wavy - H.I.G.H (Her In Greater Heights)

Wavy - H.I.G.H artwork play

Wavy - H.I.G.H artwork

(Beam Entertainment)

 

Beautiful House styled music performed by an amazing singing talent WavyTheCreator who happens to create beautiful artwork covers for your favourite Nigerian artists. Good example : Check out the artwork for Lil Kesh's latest single 'Love story'.

Ckay - Gaddem it ft Dremo

Ckay in Gaddemit video ft Dremo play

Ckay in Gaddemit video ft Dremo

(Youtube)

 

Chocolate City producer artist is up to plain mischief and naughtiness as he praises women's endowments and has Dremo joining the party.

Preye - Pieces of me

play Preye's ''Pieces of me' artwork cover (Preye / Soundcloud)

 

Lovers of smooth Jazz and Soul music would definitely dig this Tay Iwar produced song.

Davina Oriakhi - Juju

Davina Oriakhi 'Juju' play

Davina Oriakhi's 'Juju'

(Davina Oriakhi)

 

Just as Davina describes the song, 'Juju' is enchanting, drawing you to its simple rhythmic melodies.

Davido - Fall

Davido in 'Fall' video play

Davido in 'Fall' video

(Instagram)

 

'Banana fall on you' - the most popular line in Omo Baba Olowo's (OBO) second single of 2017 that by popular opinion well succeeded his first single 'IF'.Shout out to producer Kiddominant.

Falz - Jeje

play Falz plays loverman in 'Jeje' (FalzVEVO/Youtube)

 

With relatable and catchy lyrics, and brilliant production, Falz and Studio Magic together make a hit out of the 'gentlemanly' love song.

Mr K9 - I don't know

K9 - I don't know play

K9 - I don't know

(Mr K9)

 

Mr K9 laces his R&B flavored vocals on some slightly up-tempo beat so well it's special.

May D - Koba

May D - Koba cover artwork play

May D - Koba cover artwork

(notjustok)

 

Mister May D is entangled in his lust and guilty pleasures for a woman. The singer's vocals came through correct on the song.

 

Omagz - Osho free ft Genio Bambino

Omagz229 play

Omagz229

(Omagz229)

 

Produced by Duggie, Omagz opens up his heart to love in 'Óshó Free', featuring Genio Bambino the 'Virtuoso' talented singer.
 

Praiz - Me and you ft Sarkodie

Praiz me and you ft Sarkodie play

Praiz me and you ft Sarkodie

(X3M music)

 

With 'Me and You', Praiz harnesses beautifully his intrinsic vocals on the love song flavoured with Sarkodie's rap skills.
 

Diamond Platnumz - Fire ft Tiwa Savage

Diamond Platnumz Fire video play

Diamond Platnumz ft Tiwa Savage 'Fire' the video

(Youtube)

 

Diamond and Tiwa Savage spark a 'fire' in this hot collaboration, with an upbeat feel. 
 

2Baba - Hold my hand

2Baba's 'Hold my hand' dedicated to internally displaced persons in Nigeria play

2Baba's 'Hold my hand' dedicated to internally displaced persons in Nigeria

(Instagram)

 

A song born out of charity, 2Baba puts to good use his gift of music to help the needy, declaring to give away a percentage of the proceeds from the sales of the record. Take nothing away from the quality of the delivery of the song.

Niyola - Where is the love ft Adekunle Gold

Niyola where is the love ft Adekunle Gold. play

Niyola  asks 'Where is the love' with Adekunle Gold.

(EME)

 

A song calling for national unity, love and oneness, voiced by two amazing vocalists out of Nigeria. Nothing beats that.

Classiq - Barka da sallah

ClassiQ drops a new track, 'Barka da sallah' in the spirit of Ramadan. play

ClassiQ drops a new track, 'Barka da sallah' in the spirit of Ramadan.

(Press)

 

A dope track for the season of festivities of the muslim faithfuls. with some cool Hip Hop production, Hausa rapper Classiq nailed it on this record. Even after the period of celebration, the song remains a good listen.

 

Wizkid - Naughty ride ft Major Lazer

Wizkid getting fan love at Sounds From The Other Side Mixtape play

Wizkid getting all the love at "Sounds From The Other Side" Mixtape listening party

(Beats by dre)

 

Wizkid comes through with a sensual feel good tune produced by the amazing Major Lazer's Diplo - His African vibes still retained in the Caribbean themed song.
 

Jesse Jagz, Vector - Shook ones

Jesse Jagz, Vector - Shook ones play

Jesse Jagz, Vector - Shook ones

(G.R.A.P Music/Jagz Nation)

 

When two great rap lyricists jump on a track, you can only expect some major dopeness. 'Shook ones' a tribute song to one of the late Mobb Deep members is nothing short of badass.
 

Davido - IF remix ft R.Kelly

play Davido's IF remix artwork (DMW/Sony)

 

In case you haven't heard, the smash Davido hit song got even crazier with the King of R&B R. Kelly jumping on the wave. Need I say more.

 

Nathaniel Bassey - Olowogbogboro ft Wale Adenuga

play Olowogbogboro artwork (Nathanielblow/Instagram)

Worship leader Nathaniel Bassey had to come through with an official song for this after the 30-day long Instagram live praise session that was essentially themed after the exact words 'Olowogbogboro' translating to ''The outstretched arm of God".
 

Geniuzz - Show me love ft Yemi Alade

play 'Show me love' artwork cover (Effyzzie Music)

A heartbreaking yet feel good love song from the Effyzzie Music act Geniuzz. Produced by Drey Beatz, the very sweet adlibs in the background is said to be courtesy fellow label mate power singer and performer Yemi Alade.

Yinka Bernie - Palmwine chills ft Lady Donli, Bris B, Musmah

Yinka Bernie - Palmwine chills ft Musmah, Lady Donli, Bris B play

Yinka Bernie - Palmwine chills ft Musmah, Lady Donli, Bris B

(Yinka Bernie (Soundcloud))

 

Dope ass record hands down - It's got the chilled vocals of Bernie, the fine rap of Bris B and Musmah, and the soothing vocals of Lady Donli.

This list is however inexhaustible. Other songs worthy of note include: -Daramola's 'So good', Jinmi Abduls' 'Scum' featurinmg Mayorkun, R&B Odunsi by Odunsi The Engine among others.

