Pulse List: Best Nigerian songs released in June 2017

The month of June saw tremendous amount of Nigerian music come our way.

Artists put their best foot forward to give us quality music with inspiration coming from diverse sources.

These select group of songs ride on amazing production, good melodies, engaging content and all round feel good vibes.

Here are our picks in no particular order.

Wavy - H.I.G.H (Her In Greater Heights)

Beautiful House styled music performed by an amazing singing talent WavyTheCreator who happens to create beautiful artwork covers for your favourite Nigerian artists. Good example : Check out the artwork for Lil Kesh's latest single 'Love story'.

Ckay - Gaddem it ft Dremo

Chocolate City producer artist is up to plain mischief and naughtiness as he praises women's endowments and has Dremo joining the party.

Preye - Pieces of me

Lovers of smooth Jazz and Soul music would definitely dig this Tay Iwar produced song.

Davina Oriakhi - Juju

Just as Davina describes the song, 'Juju' is enchanting, drawing you to its simple rhythmic melodies.

Davido - Fall

'Banana fall on you' - the most popular line in Omo Baba Olowo's (OBO) second single of 2017 that by popular opinion well succeeded his first single 'IF'.Shout out to producer Kiddominant.

Falz - Jeje

With relatable and catchy lyrics, and brilliant production, Falz and Studio Magic together make a hit out of the 'gentlemanly' love song.

Mr K9 - I don't know

Mr K9 laces his R&B flavored vocals on some slightly up-tempo beat so well it's special.

May D - Koba

Mister May D is entangled in his lust and guilty pleasures for a woman. The singer's vocals came through correct on the song.

Omagz - Osho free ft Genio Bambino

Produced by Duggie, Omagz opens up his heart to love in 'Óshó Free', featuring Genio Bambino the 'Virtuoso' talented singer.



Praiz - Me and you ft Sarkodie

With 'Me and You', Praiz harnesses beautifully his intrinsic vocals on the love song flavoured with Sarkodie's rap skills.



Diamond Platnumz - Fire ft Tiwa Savage

Diamond and Tiwa Savage spark a 'fire' in this hot collaboration, with an upbeat feel.



2Baba - Hold my hand

A song born out of charity, 2Baba puts to good use his gift of music to help the needy, declaring to give away a percentage of the proceeds from the sales of the record. Take nothing away from the quality of the delivery of the song.

Niyola - Where is the love ft Adekunle Gold

A song calling for national unity, love and oneness, voiced by two amazing vocalists out of Nigeria. Nothing beats that.

Classiq - Barka da sallah

A dope track for the season of festivities of the muslim faithfuls. with some cool Hip Hop production, Hausa rapper Classiq nailed it on this record. Even after the period of celebration, the song remains a good listen.

Wizkid - Naughty ride ft Major Lazer

Wizkid comes through with a sensual feel good tune produced by the amazing Major Lazer's Diplo - His African vibes still retained in the Caribbean themed song.



Jesse Jagz, Vector - Shook ones

When two great rap lyricists jump on a track, you can only expect some major dopeness. 'Shook ones' a tribute song to one of the late Mobb Deep members is nothing short of badass.



Davido - IF remix ft R.Kelly

In case you haven't heard, the smash Davido hit song got even crazier with the King of R&B R. Kelly jumping on the wave. Need I say more.

Nathaniel Bassey - Olowogbogboro ft Wale Adenuga

Worship leader Nathaniel Bassey had to come through with an official song for this after the 30-day long Instagram live praise session that was essentially themed after the exact words 'Olowogbogboro' translating to ''The outstretched arm of God".



Geniuzz - Show me love ft Yemi Alade

A heartbreaking yet feel good love song from the Effyzzie Music act Geniuzz. Produced by Drey Beatz, the very sweet adlibs in the background is said to be courtesy fellow label mate power singer and performer Yemi Alade.

Yinka Bernie - Palmwine chills ft Lady Donli, Bris B, Musmah

Dope ass record hands down - It's got the chilled vocals of Bernie, the fine rap of Bris B and Musmah, and the soothing vocals of Lady Donli.

This list is however inexhaustible. Other songs worthy of note include: -Daramola's 'So good', Jinmi Abduls' 'Scum' featurinmg Mayorkun, R&B Odunsi by Odunsi The Engine among others.