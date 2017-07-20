Pulse Album Review :  French Montana hops around the world on “Jungle Rules” album

Home > Buzz >

The party never stops with French Montana curating urban sounds on "Jungle Rules."

Album - Jungle Rules
Artist - French Montana
Record Label - Bad Boy/Epic Records
Duration - 64 minutes

After the distribution gaffe that made “MC4” become his 21 official mixtape instead of his sophomore album, French Montana ensured that things were done right for his new project “Jungle Rules.”

The rapper has had a swell time in his career, with songs from his previous LP throwing his name and career into mainstream appreciation and operation. But he is having a higher level of penetration now, with summer smash single ‘Unforgettable’ featuring Swae Lee, giving life on a different level. Montana has a global record, which is dominating charts across the country. Such a blessing can only be consolidated with his next project which has arrived right on the money.

The music here is a collection of hit songs, drawn straight from the sounds that have dominated 2017, and provided the world with a playlist of modern music. The bounce of Trap finds a new outlet on ‘Migo Montana’ which features Quavo, ‘Alkaline’ gives a nod to the Caribbean, while ‘She workin’ is R&B staking its claim on the project. The Moroccan-born, New York-based rapper takes a dive into his roots, and ‘Famous’, with its Arabic influences will feel a lot like home for him.

Downsides involve the lengthy tracklist, but French does that on purpose, with everything coming together as a playlist of party songs that be enjoyed individually as singles, but still maintains its form a project.

Rating: 3.5/5

Ratings

1-Dull
2-Boring
2.5-Average
3-Worth Checking Out
3.5-Hot
4-Smoking Hot
4.5-Amazing
5-Perfection

