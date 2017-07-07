Producer Masterkraft's "Unlimited" tape out now

Nigerian producer Masterkraft has announced the release of his debut album titled “Unlimited - The Tape”

Sunday Ginikachukwu Nweke, professionally known as Masterkraft, is a Nigerian record producer, band director, pianist, and songwriter.

"Unlimited" contains 14 songs with 3 bonus tracks. It is packed full with top talent.





Notable names on the project include: Flavour, Davido, CDQ, Tekno, Olamide, Sarkodie, ReekaDo Banks, MiCasa, Byno, Joel, Dj JimmyJatt, Dj Maphorisa, Locko, Dela, Fiokee, Dvyne, Poka Face, Tamba Hali, FI X Loo Loo, Belinda, Ivlyn Mutua Etc



“The masterpiece of musical work on the "UNLIMITED TAPE" shows and classifies the brand "Masterkraft" as one of Africa's creative and more redefined producer with the amazing varieties of great genre tune consisting the body of work,."

Get "Unlimited " on iTunes.