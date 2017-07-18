Home > Buzz >

Peter Okoye reacts to order for his arrest

P Square Singer react to order for their arrest by APC group

The group in the statement, described the singer as a "son of darkness," while asking that they are arrested for "insulting the Federal government of Nigeria."

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Domestic Violence: Men should not hit women, but who will save the men play

Peter Okoye standing against domestic violence

(Information NG)

Peter Okoye APC group calls for singer's arrest
Yemi Alade, Ruggedybaba Musicians react to the planned music video ban by Nigerian government
Psquare Singers mock Nigerian government’s proposed ban on shooting music videos abroad
Psquare 'Do it for the passion,' Peter Okoye advises upcoming artists
Psquare This is why Peter and Paul Okoye are better than each other
Psquare Peter, Paul score a positive Highlife hit in 'Nobody ugly'
Psquare Peter Okoye signs DJ Switch to PClassic Records
Psquare Peter and Paul jumping on the 'Ghana' wave is the only story of their career
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Peter Okoye of P Square has reacted to the recent call for his arrest made by the APC Youth Renaissance group following their reactions to the call for the ban of music videos being shot outside the country.

Shortly after the group, in a statement signed by its national secretary, Collins Edwin, called for the arrest of the singers, Peter tweeted, "Abeg make him Oder Egusi, pounded yam and goat meat join for the arrest. I knw those youth will start from 70 and above. Onye ala. #Ndiala."

ALSO READ: Singers mock Nigerian government’s proposed ban on shooting music videos abroad

Peter Okoye reacts to order for his arrest play

Peter Okoye reacts to order for his arrest

(twitter)

 

The group in the statement, described the singer as a "son of darkness," while asking that they are arrested for "insulting the Federal government of Nigeria' over abroad video shooting ban.

Other celebrities have also expressed their thoughts on the proposed ban on music videos shot abroad.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Wizkid Starboy unfollows Drake on Instagrambullet
2 Wizkid Banky W praises singer in emotional postbullet
3 Wizkid “I have met Drake in a private party,” singer reveals in new...bullet

Buzz

Peter Okoye's garage
Peter Okoye APC group calls for singer's arrest
State Of The Music Which Nigerian project is the best so far of 2017?
Raezy's " Rap Kulture" radio show is a movement for supporting talented Hip-Hop acts
Rap Kulture Radio show hosted by OAP Raezy is illuminating the rich culture of Nigerian Hip-Hop
Yemi Alade (L), Ruggedybaba (R) criticize government's planned move to ban Nigerian music video production abroad
Yemi Alade, Ruggedybaba Musicians react to the planned music video ban by Nigerian government