Peter Okoye reacts to order for his arrest

Peter Okoye of P Square has reacted to the recent call for his arrest made by the APC Youth Renaissance group following their reactions to the call for the ban of music videos being shot outside the country.

Shortly after the group, in a statement signed by its national secretary, Collins Edwin, called for the arrest of the singers, Peter tweeted, "Abeg make him Oder Egusi, pounded yam and goat meat join for the arrest. I knw those youth will start from 70 and above. Onye ala. #Ndiala."

The group in the statement, described the singer as a "son of darkness," while asking that they are arrested for "insulting the Federal government of Nigeria' over abroad video shooting ban.