Onome Aberare is on an interesting quest to define her sound

Rapper and Hip Hop artist Onome Aberare, has that talent and even more importantly drive to make it work.

Understanding this, she is putting herself out there, showcasing that stuff she made of.

The rapper recently performed the energetic track 'Onome Onome' off her "Queen Don Come" EP to the excitement of the crowd at a youth-centric music event The Sound Off by emerging lifestyle brand 90’s Baby.

Her stage presence is almost flawless, packing the energy that carries along her audience well.

“The stage is my playground. As an artist I should be able to express myself on stage even more than in the studio. I love to feel a close energy, I ‘m always happy when I get on stage.”

Before then however, Onome had performed at Bogobiri open mic with a live band, an experience she recounted as being a pleasant reception of her music and where she has amassed most of her fans.

Onome dropped an EP titled “Queen Don Come” in 2016, a 8-track playlist that introduces you to her sound, music persona and versatility.

Speaking with Pulse Music, Onome talks about getting her started with music first as a singer then switching to rap, as she began to listen to rappers alongside artists that did sing. Onome does write her own songs basically, and not very good at freestyling she said.

Onome supported herself with proceeds from her 9 to 5 job to record and eventually put out her EP.

Speaking about female rappers in the industry, she acknowledges it’s not easy first as a female and then as a rapper in the music scene but hopes to someday collaborate with some of these established female rappers such as Eva Alordiah and Sasha P who she praises for their contribution and efforts to the rap game.

On shades and subs in Nigerian Hip Hop, and whether she is a party to such, Onome thinks it’s part of the culture of Hip Hop and sees it as just show business.

“Hip Hop is about bragging, it’s about showing off, it’s about saying I’m better than this, I’m better than that, so definitely that’s gonna come, there’ll be a time you will wanna show off and brag.” Onome noted.

She also added that the ‘calling out’ could just be for the moment, explaining for example a friend does something uncool, you could let her know in a song, and after that it’s wrapped up.

Onome will be releasing a new single titled ‘Gidi boy’. Explaining the idea behind the song, she says it’s high time the Lagos boys have a theme song as she hasn’t heard of any song dedicated to them since her growing up years in Lagos.

She also dropped the gist about her dropping an album (yet to be titled) before the end of the year, an album she said will still see her trying different things as she’s still working on discovering her sound, but maintains she is essentially a Hip Hop artist.