Niniola signs publishing deal with Kobalt Music

The deal will see her writing songs for international artists chiefly in the United States.

Niniola will be writing songs for top music acts around the world play

(Instagram/OfficialNiniola)

Niniola has signed a songwriting deal with renowned international music publishers Kobalt Music.

The deal will see her writing songs for top artists in the US and around the world.

Niniola - Maradona play

Niniola's 'Maradona' is one of the hottest Nigerian music properties right now

(Youtube/OfficialNiniola)

 

According to her management, Niniola signed a deal in July with the publishing outfit as a songwriter to work with artists in the US, who are signed to labels that have partnered with Kobalt, while also pitching to other labels outside  that may be interested in her  material. The management added that Kobalt signed her up because they liked her sound.

"It's a publishing deal and songwriting The deal will see her writing for different artists in the US. They are interested in her sound."

Kobalt Music Group has in their catalog big profile artists such as Calvin Harris, Ed Sheeran, Elvis Presley and Lauryn Hill.

Niniola is still getting major buzz around the world with her 'Maradona' hot single driving the conversations.

