MTV VMAs 2017 :  Kendrick Lamar leads nominations list with eight categories

MTV has rolled out the nominees for the 2017 VMA Awards in a series of surprise announcements on Instagram Live.

Kendrick Lamar leads the pack with eight nominations, including Video of the Year for “HUMBLE.,” Artist of the Year, and Best Hip-Hop. The Weeknd and Katy Perry are each nominated for five awards.

Find all of the nominees for the upcoming awards below. The 2017 VMAs are set to take place on August 27.

Video Of The Year

Kendrick Lamar, “HUMBLE.”

Bruno Mars, “24K Magic”

Alessia Cara, “Scars To Your Beautiful”

DJ Khaled f. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller, “Wild Thoughts”

The Weeknd, “Reminder”

Artist Of The Year

Bruno Mars

Kendrick Lamar

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

The Weeknd

Lorde

Best New Artist

Khalid

Kodak Black

SZA

Young M.A

Julia Michaels

Noah Cyrus

Best Hip-Hop

Kendrick Lamar, “HUMBLE.”

Big Sean, “Bounce Back”

Chance the Rapper, “Same Drugs”

D.R.A.M. f. Lil Yachty, “Broccoli”

Migos f. Lil Uzi Vert, “Bad & Boujee”

DJ Khaled f. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, and Lil Wayne, “I’m The One”

Best Collaboration

Charlie Puth f. Selena Gomez, “We Don’t Talk Anymore”

DJ Khaled f. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller, “Wild Thoughts”

D.R.A.M. f. Lil Yachty, “Broccoli”

The Chainsmokers f. Halsey, “Closer”

Calvin Harris f. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry, and Big Sean, “Feels”

Zayn and Taylor Swift, “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)”

Best Dance

Zedd and Alessia Cara, “Stay”

Kygo and Selena Gomez, “It Ain’t Me”

Calvin Harris, “My Way”

Major Lazer f. Justin Bieber and MØ, “Cold Water”

Afrojack f. Ty Dolla $ign, “Gone”

Best Rock

Coldplay, “A Head Full of Dreams”

Fall Out Boy, “Young And Menace”

Twenty One Pilots, “Heavydirtysoul”

Green Day, “Bang Bang”

Foo Fighters, “Run”

Best Pop

Shawn Mendes, “Treat You Better”

Ed Sheeran, “Shape of You”

Harry Styles, “Sign Of The Times”

Fifth Harmony f. Gucci Mane, “Down”

Katy Perry f. Skip Marley, “Chained To The Rhythm”

Miley Cyrus, “Malibu”

Best Fight Against The System

Logic f. Damian Lemar Hudson, “Black SpiderMan”

The Hamilton Mixtape, “Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)”

Big Sean, “Light”

Alessia Cara, “Scars To Your Beautiful”

Taboo f. Shailene Woodley, “Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL”

John Legend, “Surefire”

Best Cinematography

Kendrick Lamar, “HUMBLE.” (Scott Cunningham)

Imagine Dragons, “Thunder” (Matthew Wise)

Ed Sheeran, “Castle On The Hill” (Steve Annis)

DJ Shadow f. Run The Jewels, “Nobody Speak” (David Proctor)

Halsey, “Now or Never” (Kristof Brandl)

Best Direction

Kendrick Lamar, “HUMBLE.” (Spencer Graves)

Bruno Mars, “24K Magic” (Alex Delgado)

Katy Perry f. Migos, “Bon Appetit” (Natalie Groce)

DJ Khaled f. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller, “Wild Thoughts” (Damian Fyffe)

The Weeknd, “Reminder” (Creative Director: Lamar C Taylor / Co-creative Director: Christo Anesti)

Best Visual Effects

Kendrick Lamar, “HUMBLE.”(Company: Timber/Lead: Jonah Hall)

A Tribe Called Quest, “Dis Generation” (Company: Bemo/Lead: Brandon Hirzel)

KYLE f. Lil Yachty, “iSpy” (Company: Gloria FX/Leads: Max Colt & Tomash Kuzmytskyi)

Katy Perry f. Skip Marley, “Chained To The Rhythm” (Company: MIRADA)

Harry Styles, “Sign Of The Times” (Company: ONE MORE/Lead: Cédric Nivoliez)

Best Choreography

Kanye West, “Fade” (Teyana Taylor, Guapo, Jae Blaze & Derek ‘Bentley’ Watkins)

Ariana Grande f. Nicki Minaj, “Side To Side” (Brian & Scott Nicholson)

Kendrick Lamar, “HUMBLE.” (Dave Meyers)

Sia, “The Greatest” (Ryan Heffington)

Fifth Harmony f. Gucci Mane, “Down” (Sean Bankhead)

Best Editing

Future, “Mask Off” (Vinnie Hobbs of VHPost)

Young Thug, “Wyclef Jean” (Ryan Staake & Eric Degliomini)

Lorde, “Green Light” (Nate Gross of Exile Edit)

The Chainsmokers f. Halsey, “Closer” (Jennifer Kennedy)

The Weeknd, “Reminder” (Red Barbaza)