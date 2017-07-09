Mr Eazi :  Singer holds Lagos concert of "Detty World Tour" at New Afrika Shrine

Home > Buzz >

The singer who released his debut EP "Life is Eazi Vol. 1: Lagos To Accra,” in February 2017, is touring major cities.

  Published:
Mr Eazi has held the Lagos concert of his ‘Detty World Tour’.

The singer who released his debut EP "Life is Eazi Vol. 1: Lagos To Accra,” in February 2017, is touring different cities across the world to promote the project, and give fans live performance experiences of the project.

The Lagos stop of the tour tagged "Mr Eazi Live at The Shrine". The concert held at the New Afrika Shrine on Ikeja, Lagos, the home of Afrobeat. 

The event was hosted by Spanbky, with DJ Spinall playing a music spinning role.

Performers on the night include Jaywon, Myro, Terry Apala, Ajebutter22, BOJ, Niniola, Small Doctor, and more.

Mr Eazi hit the stage and performed songs off his project, including his popular hit collaboration records. His set was supported by a live band, and a retinue of dancers.

