Mr Eazi :  How does singer’s relationship with Temi Otedola affect his music?

Mr Eazi is in love and it is beautiful to watch. The singer whose entire discography can be summed up as his romantic and sensual interaction with women, is finally playing one out, right in front of everyone.

But there’s something special about his current relationship. Eazi isn’t dating the girl next door. He is currently in bed with Temi Otedola, the daughter of oil tycoon billionaire, Femi Otedola.

Eazi’s relationship isn’t being kept private. The singer is on Snapchat making funny faces with his boo, taking photos of quality spent together, attending family events, and having his name written in the sky by the lady. Yes, during his recent birthday, Miss Otedola flew a plane with a banner which wished him happy birthday. Billionaire daughter, remember?

Don’t we all want to be Mr Eazi? Don’t we all want to sit beside a rich lady, smiling into selfie cameras and looking cool for the gram? Then following her home to meet her super Daddy with all of that wealth hanging by the corner, waiting to reset our lives and perfect our hustles?

If you want this, scream “Zaga dat!!” Life is really Eazi.

But while the conversations about him have been mostly about the relationship, with analysts and journalists dwelling on his social currency, we need to look at how this affects his music.

This relationship helps Eazi in many ways. But the most crucial is to consolidate on his brand and make him a celebrity. Mr Eazi has always been about the music. Since his breakthrough last year, all of the conversations around him have focused on his work as an artist. You can’t find Eazi in the press without a song attached to his name. While this has helped his public recognition as an artist, it has also given him a linear persona.

Great musicians aren’t linear. They are stars, with full-fledged celebrity lifestyles and persona. Eazi himself has been the subjects of complaints by fans and industry practitioners that he is one-dimensional in his branding. Just lookn at D’banj who has grown his celebrity by dating the most beautiful, and popular women.

This is where Temi Otedola comes in. By affiliating with Eazi, she contributes to his celebrity and adds another layer to him. All through last week, Mr Eazi trended on social media without a new record. That’s a win, the first of many. As long as Eazi and Temi are together, there will be many more of these.

This helps spread the name ‘Mr Eazi’, and brands it heavily in Nigeria. For many who don’t consume his music, he now possesses celebrity currency which buys him space in many more lives across the country.

Ultimately, whether he ends up with Temi Otedola or anyone else is not our concern. What matters is the added brand currency and celebrity this fetches him while it lasts.

Ride on Mr Eazi! You are a cultural icon!