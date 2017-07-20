Home > Buzz >

Masterkraft holds listening session“ Unlimited” tape at industry nite

Masterkraft Producer holds listening party for album “Unlimited - The Tape” at weekly industry nite event

The "Unlimited" album came not only from a place of musical skill and talent, but more importantly from a place of will to succeed despite the odds.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Industry Nite with Masterkraft play

Masterkraft gracing Industry Nite stage for first time

(Pulse)

Music Masterkraft - 'I go dance' ft Reekado Banks
Masterkraft Producer reveals working with Jason Derulo, plans to give back to childhood community
Music Masterkraft - 'Yapa' ft CDQ, Reekado Banks
Music Masterkraft - 'You' ft Ivlyn Mutua
Olamide Should rapper drop 'Baddo' from his name?
Hip-Hop Genre for the first time surpasses Rock as most popular music class in US
Music Ric Hassani - 'Mama' ft Tonyezo, Tay Grin
Wizkid Everyone thinks “Sounds From The Other Side” is an album, except Starboy himself
KrizBeatz Music industry vultures are circling for producer’s successful new wave style
Music Official Khandie - 'Sipping' ft Ledge
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ace talented producer Masterkraft has held successfully the listening session for his “ Unlimited”  album mixtape.

The event which took place at Spice route Victoria Island on Wednesday July 19, 2017 witnessed upcoming acts grace the stage before Masterkraft and his live band which had Fiokee the guitarist included marked not only a celebration of skill and talent but also had a story backing it.

Masterkraft made it clear the reason he titled the tape “ Unlimited”.

I didn’t let where I come from limit me” speaking of Ajegunle, a poor living area in Lagos. The producer used it as a point of inspiration for others to tap into.

A highlight of the overall night’s performances was between a R&B artist Byno who is featured on the track ‘My darling’ on the tape, went back and forth with Masterkraft on testing different vocal ranges accurately.

Masterkraft and Byno showing their prowess as musicians play

Masterkraft and Byno showing their prowess as musicians

(Pulse)

 

Byno showed himself an amazing vocalist and Masterkraft after he couldn’t compete on some level with Byno took to his keyboard to make the exact sound that Byno challenged him with. It was a marvel!

Masterkraft performed a couple other songs in between his interaction with the audience such as Salsa featuring DJ Jimmy Jatt, who couldn’t make it down to play his part; the popular ‘Indomie’ remix track, ‘Up’ featuring Dvyne and Pokaface and more.

The top producer came, saw and conquered on the night, leaving you to go get that “Unlimited” tape from your favorite digital music store.

Image
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse, a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

Top 3

1 Peter Okoye APC group calls for singer's arrestbullet
2 Wizkid “I have met Drake in a private party,” singer reveals in new...bullet
3 Wizkid Starboy unfollows Drake on Instagrambullet

Buzz

Wizkid and damian marley to collaborate on new song
Wizkid Singer to work with Damian Marley on new music
Pulse Album Review French Montana hops around the world on “Jungle Rules” album
Wizkid and ex-girlfriend Tania Omotayo
Wizkid How Starboy approaches love in different ways on “Sounds From The Other Side”
Banky W and the African contingent at the One Africa Music Fest London.
Pulse List 5 Biggest Nigerian music stories of 2017