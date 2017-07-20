Ace talented producer Masterkraft has held successfully the listening session for his “ Unlimited” album mixtape.

The event which took place at Spice route Victoria Island on Wednesday July 19, 2017 witnessed upcoming acts grace the stage before Masterkraft and his live band which had Fiokee the guitarist included marked not only a celebration of skill and talent but also had a story backing it.

Masterkraft made it clear the reason he titled the tape “ Unlimited”.

“I didn’t let where I come from limit me” speaking of Ajegunle, a poor living area in Lagos. The producer used it as a point of inspiration for others to tap into.

A highlight of the overall night’s performances was between a R&B artist Byno who is featured on the track ‘My darling’ on the tape, went back and forth with Masterkraft on testing different vocal ranges accurately.

Byno showed himself an amazing vocalist and Masterkraft after he couldn’t compete on some level with Byno took to his keyboard to make the exact sound that Byno challenged him with. It was a marvel!

Masterkraft performed a couple other songs in between his interaction with the audience such as Salsa featuring DJ Jimmy Jatt, who couldn’t make it down to play his part; the popular ‘Indomie’ remix track, ‘Up’ featuring Dvyne and Pokaface and more.

The top producer came, saw and conquered on the night, leaving you to go get that “Unlimited” tape from your favorite digital music store.