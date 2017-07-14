Home > Buzz >

Lara Georgeis out with fourth album "A Slice Of Heaven"

Lara George Worship singer is out with fourth album "A Slice Of Heaven"

The album features 15 powerful tracks including previously released singles, 'Total Surrender', 'Oba Ogo', 'Imela', 'Eyin l’oba' and 'Nobody Greater'.

Lara George play

Lara George's "A Slice of Heaven" artwork

(Larageorgenaija/Instagram)

Nigerian Gospel singer, songwriter and producer Lara George has released her fourth studio album - "A Slice Of Heaven."

This follows her debut album Forever In My Heart (2008), a self-titled album Lara George (2009) and Higher (2012).

Lara came out of a now defunct music group known as Kush which had TY Bello, Dapom and Emem as members.

Lara George is known widely for songs like 'Ijoba orun' and 'Ko ma si' (No one like you) among others.

"A Slice Of Heaven" is available for purchase on the Ministrel mobile app or on larageorgemusic.us.

