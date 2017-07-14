Nigerian Gospel singer, songwriter and producer Lara George has released her fourth studio album - "A Slice Of Heaven."

This follows her debut album Forever In My Heart (2008), a self-titled album Lara George (2009) and Higher (2012).

Lara came out of a now defunct music group known as Kush which had TY Bello, Dapom and Emem as members.

Lara George is known widely for songs like 'Ijoba orun' and 'Ko ma si' (No one like you) among others.

"A Slice Of Heaven" is available for purchase on the Ministrel mobile app or on larageorgemusic.us.