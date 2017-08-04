Kcee :  Singer announces new album "Attention To Detail"

Home > Buzz >

According to Kcee, revenue generated from the sale of his new project “Attention To Detail,” will be funnelled into his political campaign.

If everything is to be believed, Kcee is planning to run for the office of the governor of Anambra state, and he is starting is campaign with a new album titled “Attention to Detail.”

The singer born Kingsley Okonkwo, is working on combining his work in music to political aspirations.

2019 marks another year of the Nigeria General Elections, and the race is already on for who would be the next crop of leaders to emerge and steer the course of the nation. Kcee believes that on a state level, he is equipped and ready to pay ‘Attention To Detail’, and pursue a new dream.

play

 

According to Kcee, revenue generated from the sale of his new project “Attention To Detail,” will be funnelled into his political campaign.

“I will submerge myself in the next coming months to seeking necessary counsel and support in achieving this goal,” writes Kcee in a new message on Instagram. “I encourage every youth and all of my fans to join this movement of contributing our quota to the rescue of this great nation. We have begun and there is no stopping us.”

“Attention To Detail” will be Kcee’s sophomore solo album, coming for years after his 2013 solo debut “Take Over.”

