Kcee :  'Harrysong threatened my life,' singer claims in new statement

Kcee 'Harrysong threatened my life,' singer claims in new statement

Harrysong, E-Money and Kcee still family play

Harrysong, E-Money and Kcee having a good laugh

Two days ago, Harrysong revealed to the world that he had received a court injunction filed by his ex-record label boss, Kcee.

Kcee has responded with an official statemeent released via his manager Chiedozie Dike. The statement reveals reasons why Kcee is taking legal action against him. According to the statement, Kcee is reacting to threats allegedly made on his life by Harrysong.

'We want to state categorically that this issue has nothing to do with oppression or intimidation and regardless of whatever story that has been told to attract unmerited public sympathy, it is only time that will tell the truth as it has always been the order of the day prior to previous matters concerning same uncultured elements '. The statement read.

Read the full statement below:

"Our attention has been drawn to certain publications and we wish to briefly comment on the issues: That it is on record that certain personalities threatened the life of one of our recording and performing artiste in the person of Mr Kingsley Okonkwo (KCEE) and have also gone ahead to threaten to distort  the reputable image of KCEE in the eyes of the right thinking members of the society and more especially his esteemed fans and business associates.

"In order to protect the life , image , integrity and reputation of our artiste, he approached the court of law to seek for the enforcement of his fundamental human rights which he is entitled to as a Nigerian citizen.  In addition, he has also sought the Nigerian Police to protect his life and investigate the threat to his life . As a law abiding citizen he did not wish to re-sought to self help reason why he decided to seek a legal solution. 

"We want to state categorically that this issue has nothing to do with oppression or intimidation and regardless of whatever story that has been told to attract unmerited public sympathy, it is only time that will tell the truth as it has always been the order of the day prior to previous matters concerning same uncultured elements . We therefore appeal to our fans, well wishers , friends and family , business associates to be calm during the period."

