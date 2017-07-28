Katy Perry to host MTV VMAs 2017 award show

Singer Katy Perry has been announced as host for the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.

Introducing your MOONWOMAN. Brace for impact! August 27th on @MTV @VMAs https://t.co/WJsIYq7WiM — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

The announcement comes ahead of Perry's world tour for her recent album ''Witness'', which debuted at number 1 on the Billboard 200 charts.

Katy Perry who has been nominated across five categories does happen to be good at amassing stunning numbers of views for her music videos. Recently her visual for song 'Bon Appétit' raked in over 100 million views in 18 days, while the video for her song 'Firework' off the "Teenage Dream" album which won Video Of The Year in 2011 has surpassed 1billion views.

Katy Perry is also going to be performing live on stage.

"I’ve been training with MTV in zero gravity, eating astronaut ice cream, and I’m on a group text with Buzz Aldrin and Neil deGrasse Tyson,” Perry adds in a press release. “Come August 27th, I’ll be ready to be your MOONWOMAN! Brace for impact, kids.”

The 2017 MTV VMAs sees Kendrick Lamar lead the nominations list with eight category nominations including being a contender for the top honour category - Video Of The Year for song 'Humble' alongside The Weeknd, Alessia Cara, Bruno Mars and DJ Khaled.

The 2017 VMAs is set to take place live in California on August 27.

See full nomination list here.

Video Of The Year

Kendrick Lamar, “HUMBLE.”

Bruno Mars, “24K Magic”

Alessia Cara, “Scars To Your Beautiful”

DJ Khaled f. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller, “Wild Thoughts”

The Weeknd, “Reminder”

Artist Of The Year

Bruno Mars

Kendrick Lamar

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

The Weeknd

Lorde

Best New Artist

Khalid

Kodak Black

SZA

Young M.A

Julia Michaels

Noah Cyrus

Best Hip-Hop

Kendrick Lamar, “HUMBLE.”

Big Sean, “Bounce Back”

Chance the Rapper, “Same Drugs”

D.R.A.M. f. Lil Yachty, “Broccoli”

Migos f. Lil Uzi Vert, “Bad & Boujee”

DJ Khaled f. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, and Lil Wayne, “I’m The One”

Best Collaboration

Charlie Puth f. Selena Gomez, “We Don’t Talk Anymore”

DJ Khaled f. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller, “Wild Thoughts”

D.R.A.M. f. Lil Yachty, “Broccoli”

The Chainsmokers f. Halsey, “Closer”

Calvin Harris f. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry, and Big Sean, “Feels”

Zayn and Taylor Swift, “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)”

Best Dance

Zedd and Alessia Cara, “Stay”

Kygo and Selena Gomez, “It Ain’t Me”

Calvin Harris, “My Way”

Major Lazer f. Justin Bieber and MØ, “Cold Water”

Afrojack f. Ty Dolla $ign, “Gone”

Best Rock

Coldplay, “A Head Full of Dreams”

Fall Out Boy, “Young And Menace”

Twenty One Pilots, “Heavydirtysoul”

Green Day, “Bang Bang”

Foo Fighters, “Run”

Best Pop

Shawn Mendes, “Treat You Better”

Ed Sheeran, “Shape of You”

Harry Styles, “Sign Of The Times”

Fifth Harmony f. Gucci Mane, “Down”

Katy Perry f. Skip Marley, “Chained To The Rhythm”

Miley Cyrus, “Malibu”

Best Fight Against The System

Logic f. Damian Lemar Hudson, “Black SpiderMan”

The Hamilton Mixtape, “Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)”

Big Sean, “Light”

Alessia Cara, “Scars To Your Beautiful”

Taboo f. Shailene Woodley, “Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL”

John Legend, “Surefire”

Best Cinematography

Kendrick Lamar, “HUMBLE.” (Scott Cunningham)

Imagine Dragons, “Thunder” (Matthew Wise)

Ed Sheeran, “Castle On The Hill” (Steve Annis)

DJ Shadow f. Run The Jewels, “Nobody Speak” (David Proctor)

Halsey, “Now or Never” (Kristof Brandl)

Best Direction

Kendrick Lamar, “HUMBLE.” (Spencer Graves)

Bruno Mars, “24K Magic” (Alex Delgado)

Katy Perry f. Migos, “Bon Appetit” (Natalie Groce)

DJ Khaled f. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller, “Wild Thoughts” (Damian Fyffe)

The Weeknd, “Reminder” (Creative Director: Lamar C Taylor / Co-creative Director: Christo Anesti)

Best Visual Effects

Kendrick Lamar, “HUMBLE.”(Company: Timber/Lead: Jonah Hall)

A Tribe Called Quest, “Dis Generation” (Company: Bemo/Lead: Brandon Hirzel)

KYLE f. Lil Yachty, “iSpy” (Company: Gloria FX/Leads: Max Colt & Tomash Kuzmytskyi)

Katy Perry f. Skip Marley, “Chained To The Rhythm” (Company: MIRADA)

Harry Styles, “Sign Of The Times” (Company: ONE MORE/Lead: Cédric Nivoliez)

Best Choreography

Kanye West, “Fade” (Teyana Taylor, Guapo, Jae Blaze & Derek ‘Bentley’ Watkins)

Ariana Grande f. Nicki Minaj, “Side To Side” (Brian & Scott Nicholson)

Kendrick Lamar, “HUMBLE.” (Dave Meyers)

Sia, “The Greatest” (Ryan Heffington)

Fifth Harmony f. Gucci Mane, “Down” (Sean Bankhead)

Best Editing

Future, “Mask Off” (Vinnie Hobbs of VHPost)

Young Thug, “Wyclef Jean” (Ryan Staake & Eric Degliomini)

Lorde, “Green Light” (Nate Gross of Exile Edit)

The Chainsmokers f. Halsey, “Closer” (Jennifer Kennedy)

The Weeknd, “Reminder” (Red Barbaza)