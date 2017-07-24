Home > Buzz >

Justin Bieber cancels remaining "Purpose" tour dates

Justin Bieber cancels remaining "Purpose" tour dates

The remaining 14 shows slated for the tour will not be taking place following the cancellation.

Justin Bieber performing play

Justin Bieber performing

(Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Justin Bieber has now cancelled the remainder of his "Purpose" world tour.

Us Weekly reports that a rep for Bieber's  tour, in a statement issued on Monday, July 24, said:

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, Justin Bieber will cancel the remainder of the Purpose world tour concert.

“Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them. He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose world tour over last 18 months. He is grateful and honoured to have shared that experience with his cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across six continents during this run.

Justin Bieber owning the stage play

Justin Bieber owning the stage

(Getty Images)

 

"However, after careful consideration, he has decided he will not be performing any further dates. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.”

The pop singer has been on international tour for over a year since his "Purpose" tour kicked off on March 9, 2016, in Seattle, Washington, and was to end in October in Asia.

This news comes shortly after the  Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture announced that the "Sorry" singer has been banned from performing in China due to "records of his past bad behaviour."

