Justin Bieber cancels remaining "Purpose" tour dates

Justin Bieber has now cancelled the remainder of his "Purpose" world tour.

Us Weekly reports that a rep for Bieber's tour, in a statement issued on Monday, July 24, said:

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, Justin Bieber will cancel the remainder of the Purpose world tour concert.

“Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them. He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose world tour over last 18 months. He is grateful and honoured to have shared that experience with his cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across six continents during this run.

"However, after careful consideration, he has decided he will not be performing any further dates. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.”

The remaining 14 shows slated for the tour will not be taking place following the cancellation.

The pop singer has been on international tour for over a year since his "Purpose" tour kicked off on March 9, 2016, in Seattle, Washington, and was to end in October in Asia.

