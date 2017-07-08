Home > Buzz >

Jay-Z :  Rapper mentions Fela, Benin, Lagos on extended version of "4:44" album

"Already ahead of your end, in the foreign bumping Fela, feel me?" Jay-Z rapped in new song 'We family'.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Beyonce and Jay Z at the singer's baby shower. play

Beyonce and Jay Z at the singer's baby shower.

(Instagram)

Less than a week after he released his 13th studio album "4:44," JAY-Z released three bonus tracks to the platinum-selling album.

One of the tracks, 'We Family' which featured Hov and Beyonce’s daughter Blue Ivy, he references Benin, Lagos, Fela and drops in a mysterious ‘Dapo’ in there.

See the lyrics below:

"‘I got bloodlines in Benin, that explains the voodoo’

Already ahead of your end, in the foreign bumping Fela, feel me?

Lagos, all the barrios ’round me, feel me?"

Colombian ties, shout out to Dapo!"

Jay-Z and Beyonce's affinity for Africa and Yoruba culture has become more evident in recent years, with Beyonce’s Lemonade album containing elements regarded by many as a tribute to the Yoruba goddess Osun.

 

Beyonce have recorded a full-length album based on the Nigerian’s material. Her recent African-themed baby shower also had Fela’s music as part of it’s soundtrack.

“We did a whole Fela album that didn’t go up,” Producer The-Dream wrote, in an entry for Beyoncé song End of Time on lyric annotation site Genius. “It was right before we did [album] “4.” We did a whole different sounding thing – about 20 songs. She said she wanted to do something that sounds like Fela.”

Less than a week after its release, Jay-Z's critically acclaimed new album "4:44" has already been certified platinum, according to the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

The rapper released his new album – his first since 2013's Magna Carta Holy Grail – exclusively to his streaming service, Tidal, June 30, 2017.

 

RIAA tweeted the news with a picture of Jay and the company's chairman and CEO Cary Sherman standing beside the platinum plaque for the album.

 

play


 

"Props to JAY, he’s done it again!" Sherman said in a statement. "Another Platinum album adds to an already iconic career."

"4:44" is now Jay-Z's 13th platinum solo studio album — the most of any hip-hop artist in history, according to RIAA.

Author

Joey Akan

Joey Akan is a Category Editor at Pulse. Multi award-winning writer, journalist, critic and podcaster. He leans on the musical aspect of journalism. He lives for pop culture, sweaty parties, loud music, snobbish celebrities and Tekno rejecting awards. Reach me via Email: joey.akan@ringier.ng, 09090404151 (SMS only) Follow him on Twitter and Instagram: @joeyakan

