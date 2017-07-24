Home > Buzz >

JAY Z, Modenine and the art of sampling in Nigeria

Facts Only With Osagie JAY Z, Modenine and the art of sampling in Nigeria

Osagie Alonge and Ayomide Tayo on an episode of Facts Only discusses the matter at hand, explains the origin and concept of sampling  and more.

Osagie Alonge talks laws guiding music sampling on a global scale 

Jay-Z's 'The Story of OJ'  off his "4:44" album raised an issue of the art  of sampling in music.

Modenine insinuated that Jay-Z sampled a track off his 1998 album " Paradigm Shift" without due permission, though came out later to clear the air that he wasn't calling Jay Z out.

"Only a few crop of artists understand the elements of going back to look at classic records that did very well, remix them and making it even better."

They also look at a Skales who sampled one of Fela's songs for one of his songs 'Temper' remix featuring Burna Boy, where Skales went wrong and what he should have done properly.

Get the music knowledge about music sampling on this exciting episode.

Author

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse, a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

