JAY Z, Modenine and the art of sampling in Nigeria

Jay-Z's 'The Story of OJ' off his "4:44" album raised an issue of the art of sampling in music.

Modenine insinuated that Jay-Z sampled a track off his 1998 album " Paradigm Shift" without due permission, though came out later to clear the air that he wasn't calling Jay Z out.

Osagie Alonge and Ayomide Tayo on an episode of Facts Only discusses the matter at hand, explains the origin and concept of sampling and more.

"Only a few crop of artists understand the elements of going back to look at classic records that did very well, remix them and making it even better."

They also look at a Skales who sampled one of Fela's songs for one of his songs 'Temper' remix featuring Burna Boy, where Skales went wrong and what he should have done properly.

Get the music knowledge about music sampling on this exciting episode.