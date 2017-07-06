"Isoken" :  Here are all the Nigerian songs contained in Nollywood's latest hit

The entire country is flooded with a wave of delight about “Isoken” a new Nollywood movie.

“Isoken” is directed by Jadesola Osiberu, a writer and producer who is known for her work as the Former Head of Ndani TV. This movie is her directorial debut, and she does come out with flying colours.

The movie follows the story of the titular character, “Isoken” played by Dakore Akande as she navigates the storied path of an MSW (Mature Single Woman) in contemporary Nigerian society. Under pressure to marry (like her other sisters), Isoken finally gets a double breakthrough and must ultimately decide between two eligible bachelors from very different backgrounds.

The lineup boasts of Dakore Akande, Funke Akindele-Bello, Tina Mba, Joseph Benjamin, Marc Rhys, Damilola Adegbite Attoh, Rita Edward and Lydia Forson. Others include Patrick Doyle, Ngozi Nwosu, Bolanle Olukanni, Jemima Osunde, Bemyoda and Nedu.

But another interesting layer of the “Isoken” production is the soundtrack of the film. The music featured in the movie are commercially released songs drawn from the rich tapestry of Nigerian music. It ranges from old school music, old hit songs, contemporary hit songs, alternative sounds, and most surprisingly, the emerging musicians that have been dubbed ‘The Soundcloud Artists’.

“Isoken” contains 23 songs drawn from every facet of the Nigerian sound. Old school classics are represented by Sir Victor Uwaifo’s ‘Guitar Boy’, (which was remade and performed by Femi Leye), ‘Afrojuju’ by Sir Shina Peters, and Ebenezer Obey’s ‘Aimasiko’.

Wande Coal’s ‘Iskaba’, and Jaywon’s ‘This year’, ‘Mama’ by Kiss Daniel, and Waje’s ‘Ominiknowest’ are culled from contemporary pop songs.

The alternative and Soundcloud contingent take the day though. They own over 12 songs used in the movie, including songs from Aramide, Lady Donli, Falana, Bemyoda, Lindsey Abudei, Odunsi The Engine, Tay Iwar, and Funbi.

For African music from other countries, South Africans Mafikizolo and Simphiwe Dana got two songs in with ‘Khona’, and ‘Ndiredi’.

You can listen to the Soundcloud Playlist which contains all these songs here, and find the full list of songs in “Isoken” below.