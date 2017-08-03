Home > Buzz >

Industry Nite :  Dede Mabiaku honours late Fela at event

Dede opened at all Fela's local and international shows, performing on vocals and playing the saxophone.

Dede Mabiaku, a protégé of the late Afrobeat maestro Fela Kuti was the headliner of Industry Nite "Black Power Night" edition held on Wednesday August 2, 2017.

Dede learnt music at the feet of the Nigerian icon. For more than 10 years, he was an integral part of Fela’s daily life and his band Egypt 80.

Mabiaku was a regular opening act for Fela at both local and international shows.

Dede at the Industry Nite performed to the delight of the audience a range of Fela's popular songs.

It was a befitting tribute to the late music icon.

