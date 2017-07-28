Illbliss has released a fifth studio album titled "Illy Bomaye".

This would come as a surprise to many of his fans, as the rapper did not make much 'noise' about the coming of an album.

His last album "Illygaty 7057" came out in 2016.

On this new LP, Illbliss has nine tracks with features from Praiz, Cynthia Morgan and Tha Suspect who arranged and mastered all tracks.

The album was executively produced by Clarence Peters and Illbliss.

Producers on the album include the regulars including Kezyklef, Tha Suspect, Major Bangz, Xyz and Big foot.

Illbliss is the reigning lyricist on the roll, winning the award at the last Headies annual Nigerian music awards.