Humblesmith :  How ‘Focus’ is gifting ‘Osinachi’ singer his second major hit

There are a lot of reasons why real music heads won’t rate Humblesmith. He operates almost exclusively in Highlife, and so far, has relied on big-name collaborations to give his song increased acceptance.

In 2016, he blew up with the remix for ‘Osinachi’, with Davido bringing his A-game for the record. And it might surprise you that the original record had Phyno as a guest also. Prior to that song, he had released 6 singles, and none had made headlines. And After ‘Osinachi’s success, none had popped. Until now.

“Osinachi exploded in 2016, and we have been recording since. People said we couldn’t do it without collaborating with another artist,” Humblesmith says.

“But we kept working. I released ‘Change’ by myself, I also made ‘Attracta’ by myself too. Now we have a hit, and I’m grateful. We are working hard and everything is paying off.”

Humblesmith persevered and kept on releasing. The music industry is a competitive space, and unless you are at the top of your game, you have to work extra hard to be relevant. Getting a hit might be difficult, but it’s the easy part. The hard part is following it up. Humblesmith struggled to follow up his hit record, and released a few singles, with high-budget videos that didn’t shake the culture.

To win in the music industry, you have to keep playing the game. Dropping records is purely a numbers game, and for many who have persevered, success comes calling sooner or later. Humblesmith kept releasing records, and now he has another hit titled ‘Focus’.

The record produced by Mixtadimz (who also produced 'Osinachi') is a Highlife creation which plays on Humblesmith’s strengths. It is backed by probing guitars, rolling drums and an interjecting background vocals, which guide Humblesmith as he appeals to his lady in the most flowery of ways.

“We wanted to do something different.” Humblesmith told Pulse in an interview. “I have recorded a lot of songs, but I know for this year, we needed something different. So I called my producer, and we went into the studio to make a new record. The beat was different, the feeling was different, and the song ‘Focus’ just came to me.”

You know that village romance that everyone find funny and cute? Humblesmith plays on that with both accent and lyrics to capture it and commoditize it on this record.

“Baby Comfort (Comfort), come make I carry you comote (comote). Come make I buy you Tom Ford (Tom Ford),” he sings on the verses.

The song is slowly growing into a street jam, with the video by Clarence Peters adding colour to the record. Humblesmith intends to keep the records, but that’s after he makes the entire country jump on the ‘Focus’ wagon. Based on the strength of the record, he can.

“I have an album planned for this year. It will be will be released in a couple of months and we are working on it. There will also be an album concert to mark the launch.” He revealed.