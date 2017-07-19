Home > Buzz >

Hip-Hop surpasses Rock as most popular music genre in US

Backed by data, the factor said to be the cause of this development has to do with recent streaming habits and trends observed of music listeners.

Jay-Z. play Jay-Z's 4:44 currently is number 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart (Theo Wargo/Getty)

Hip-Hop has officially become the most consumed genre of music in the United States.

Along with R&B, Hip-hop which originated out of Black America from the Bronx in New York has now become the most popular class of music listened to by Americans.

Hip-Hop has now overtaken Rock which used to be the most popular genre until now.

 

These claims have been backed up by data brought forward courtesy data and measurement company Nielsen Holdings. The factor said to be the cause of this development has to do with recent streaming habits and trends of music listeners.

“R&B and hip-hop are now responsible for 25.1% of all music consumption in the U.S., while rock claims 23%. Looking at the rest of the numbers listed that dissect how people are consuming these styles of music, it’s clear that streaming is to thank for the swap in ranking. Rock is far and away the winner when it comes to album sales—the genre claims 40% of all album sales in the country—but the total number of records actually purchased dwindles every year, so while that percentage may remain steady or even climb, it’s not representative of how Americans are truly consuming music.”

According to Forbes report, R&B and hip-hop are now responsible for 25.1% of all music consumption in the U.S., while rock claims 23%.

