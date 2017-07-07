Home > Buzz >

Harrysong :  Singer, Soso Soberekon gets filed court injunction by Kcee's FiveStar Music

Just when everyone thought the drama was over and the parties had gone their separate ways amicably, a court injunction rears its ugly head.

  • Published:
(Alterplate)

Former Fivestar singer Kcee and former business manager of the Fivestar Music label outfit Soso Soberekon have been filed court injunctions.

Court injunction papers filed against Harrysong and Soso Soberekon play

Court injunction papers filed against Harrysong and Soso Soberekon

(iamharrysong/Instagram)

 

Apparently Kcee and Five Star Music are not done with letting the pair go.

Soso Soberekon is now the boss of a new company, White Lion Global. play

Soso Soberekon is now the boss of a new company, White Lion Global.

(Instagram)

Haarrysong is pleading with the label to stop oppressing him even as he plans to release a new single 'Arabanko' under his Alterplate imprint.

The 'Reggae blues' singer wrote via Instagram:

The singer took to to his instagram page to inform his fans of the ill actions and to seek their support as he drops his new single #Arabanko

"I have never seen where a lady is gang raped and beaten up mercilessly and at same time asked not to cry. Even though you and I know you offended me, I listened to the voice of elders and apologized to you despite all the oppression, yet my success causes you running stomach.  And to my fans out there, please brace up for impact, since they have decided to hold us down by all means, We are ready to prove them wrong by all means..., less I forget, help me ask them, what is my crime this time.”

Author

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse, a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

