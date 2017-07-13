Genio Bambino speaks breaking out as a young promising talent

One of the promising young musicians Demilade Akin-Alabi stage named Genio Bambino (also goes by Retro Dee) stopped by at the Pulse Nigeria office on Monday July 10, 2017.

The singer, songwriter and producer has gone through med school in a Romanian university but is all about his music for now, he tells Pulse.

Speaking on how he combines the two contrasting fields together, Genio said he just does it. “When I study I study, when I make music I make music” he says, though he admits music to be his first love and is giving that undivided attention right now, saying he might practice medicine later in life.

On his music getting attention, Bambino knows the awareness takes time and will just have to keep working at putting out good music that would find its way to the ears of the right audience.

He also applauded Pulse and a couple other media houses who are supporting the movement of good quality sounds.

Genio was 18 when he recorded his first song, after getting encouragement from people around him who listened to him sing. That did inspire him to record his first song which was in collaboration with Ycee’s ‘Juice’ producer Adey.

Bambino is a member of the Monster Boyz movement, a music group consisting primarily of 4 amazing skilled and talented musicians Bankyondbeatz, Santi, GMK and Genio himself.



Genio who best described his sound as Afro-fusion strength as primarily R&B, but is also wanting to be known for his prowess in rap and other genres – and is developing himself in those areas.

On where he sees the music of the likes of his generation going, the multi-talented act believes they are just going to stand out and be as big as the mainstream wave of artists out now.

“I don’t think we are necessarily going to take over the current music scene. I think we are just carving out our own lane because our music is becoming a lot more accepted by people here so I feel we’re just going to have a different lane. I feel it’s almost going to be as big or as good as the current music scene.”

Bambino thinks a good strategy to break in and get more solid weight behind his music career would be to not only keep consistent at putting out good quality music but also collaborating with the very established artists.

On his ''Virtuoso'' album which followed his three-track "Carpe Diem" 2015 EP, Genio revealed he spent a year putting together the project, and the output was basically a combination of his life experiences – the ups and downs.

Bambino for the life of him can’t fathom why the so called “Alternative artists” are tagged as such because in his opinion what they actually do is not so far from the popular genres - Soul, R&B and would rather they be put in those categories.

On what’s next for Genio Bambino, he talks about working on projects of his fellow Monster Boyz GMK and Santi coming through soon.

Then mentions a joint project with Bankyondbeatz and an EP titled “Favela Nord” (the name inspired by a place he lived back at school in Romania with a guitarist who worked on the instrumental for a standout song on the “Virtuoso EP” – The other side that features Odunsi.

Speaking on media support of new crop of artists, Genio rests assured in the fact that the digital revolution is already taking over and eventually will be calling more of the shots leaving traditional media that do not pay attention to emerging talents more or less irrelevant.

Check out Genio Bambino’s “Virtuoso” on Soundcloud.