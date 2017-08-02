Felabration 2017 :  This year's celebration of Fela Kuti will be themed "The Prophecy"

Felabration, the annual festival celebrating Nigeria’s icon and creator of Afrobeat Genre, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, has unveiled the logo, design and theme for 2017.

This marks 20 years since the death of the Nigerian multi-instrumentalist, musician, composer, pioneer of the Afrobeat music genre, human rights activist, and political maverick.

This year’s theme is “The Prophecy”, as it was foretold by Fela who is regarded by a section of his followers as ‘Chief Priest’, ‘Black President, and ‘Original Sufferhead’. Throughout his lifetime, Fela had preached against the corruption ingrained in our society and the lack of basic amenities. 20 years since his death, his music, sadly still tells the Nigerian story, as we are still challenged by the ills of his time.

To reflect this, the official theme song of this year’s festivities is ‘Pansa Pansa’.

The Felabration Festival in its 20th edition will host the world with its various elements such as the Senior Secondary School’s Debate, Symposium, Dance competition, Artwork competition and the 7 days Musical Concerts which has every artistes display various creativity and talents at the New Afrika Shrine, Ikeja.

According to the organisers, there are talks with a number of international stars including Sauti Sol, and Wyclef Jean, who would combine artistry with our rich local artists to create an experience worthy of the stage.

The Lagos State government has supported Felabration in the past, and they will continue the partnership this year. For the first time, there will also be crowdfunding efforts utilising technology to offer fans of Fela around the world, the chance to contribute to the success of the event.

A tourist package is also being set up to enable visitors experience the life of Fela in its totality, and benefit the local economy. The package will help fans of Fela travel from all parts of the world to Lagos.

Felabration has also partnered with Trace TV to raise the profile of Felabration, and broadcast it on their channels across 160 countries across Africa and beyond. The company will also produce a Felabration documentary.

“Fela is the single most important foundation for Nigerian and African music and social movement. His life, music and message have paved the way for creatives over the last five decades, and it is our honor to partner to celebrate and remember the legacy and “The Prophecy.” Said Sam Onyemelukwe, Managing Director, Trace Nigeria.

Felabration 2017 will also feature in the Notting Hill Carnival, and in many cities across the world.