Despacito the remix retains no.1 position [wk 30]

Playdata Radio Chart Luis Fonsi's 'Despacito' remix still most played song on Nigerian radio [Week 30]

The Playdata radio chart is based on measurements from impressions gathered from radio stations in Lagos and a couple of other cities across the country.

“Despacito” (Remix) - Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber play

“Despacito” (Remix) - Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber

(Universal Music Latin Entertainment)

Playdata Radio Chart Davido's smash hit 'IF' now number 1 most played song [Week 11]
Afropolitan Vibes Majek Fashek, Adekunle Gold, Tomi Thomas perform at fourth anniversary
Yemi Alade 5 lovely tunes by singer before she became "Mama Africa"
Duncan Mighty Singer shines beautifully as a music inspiration out of Port Harcourt
Ycee Thank God it has been announced, but rapper’s EP is coming too late
Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's 'Despacito' remix featuring Justin Bieber holds down the   number one spot for most played song  on Nigerian radio for another consecutive week [Week 30] July 2017 according to  Playdatachart.

The Playdata radio chart is based on measurements from impressions gathered from radio stations in Lagos and a couple of other cities across the country. The monitoring service puts together the most played songs on radio for the past week on its top 10 chart.

Playdata radio chart is based on results of radio stations monitored across Nigeria. play

ALSO READ: eLDee, Kingsley Offor speak on new data tracking product, challenges of broadcast media industry,

Here are the top 10 songs most played for week 29 from bottom up.

Number 10: Wizkid - Come closer

Number 9: DJ Khaled - I'm the one feat. Quavo, Justin Bieber, Chance the rapper, Lil Wayne

 

Number 8: Charlie Puth - Attention


Number 7:Kendrick Lamar - Humble
Number 6: Ycee - Juice ft Maleek Berry

Number 5: Reekado Banks - Love my baby

Number 4: Falz - Jeje

Number 3: Tiwa Savage - All over

Number 2: Davido - Fall

Number 1: Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee - Despacito remix feat. Justin Bieber

