Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's 'Despacito' remix featuring Justin Bieber holds down the number one spot for most played song on Nigerian radio for another consecutive week [Week 30] July 2017 according to Playdatachart.

The Playdata radio chart is based on measurements from impressions gathered from radio stations in Lagos and a couple of other cities across the country. The monitoring service puts together the most played songs on radio for the past week on its top 10 chart.

Here are the top 10 songs most played for week 29 from bottom up.

Number 10: Wizkid - Come closer

Number 9: DJ Khaled - I'm the one feat. Quavo, Justin Bieber, Chance the rapper, Lil Wayne

Number 8: Charlie Puth - Attention



Number 7:Kendrick Lamar - Humble

Number 6: Ycee - Juice ft Maleek Berry

Number 5: Reekado Banks - Love my baby

Number 4: Falz - Jeje

Number 3: Tiwa Savage - All over

Number 2: Davido - Fall

Number 1: Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee - Despacito remix feat. Justin Bieber