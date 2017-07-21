Home > Buzz >

Despacito the remix retains no.1 position for 2nd week [wk 29]

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's 'Despacito' remix featuring Justin Bieber is  number one most played on the Playdatachart for week 29 of 2017.

The Playdata radio chart is based on measurements from impressions gathered from radio stations in Lagos and a couple of other cities across the country. The monitoring service puts together the most played songs on radio for the past week on its top 10 chart.

Here are the top 10 songs most played for week 29 from bottom up.

Number 10: Reekado Banks - Move ft Vanessa Mdee

Number 9:DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna, Bryson Tiller  - Wild thoughts

Number 8: Runtown - For life


Number 7: DJ Khaled - I'm the one feat. Quavo, Justin Bieber, Chance the rapper, Lil Wayne


Number 6: Ycee - Juice ft Maleek Berry

Number 5: Davido - Fall

Number 4: Falz - Jeje

Number 3: Davido - IF

Number 2: Tiwa Savage - All over

Number 1: Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee - Despacito remix feat. Justin Bieber

