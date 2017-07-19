D'banj :  Singer says he’s signed a global distribution deal with Priority Records

D’banj has signed a new global distribution deal with Priority Records.

The deal according to a press release made available on News Wire, allows artistes in Africa that are subscribers to his Creative Reality Entertainment Arts and Music (C.R.E.A.M.) digital platform access to global distribution through Capitol Records, parent company of Priority Records.

"I am so humbled! A dream that started on paper has finally come to fruition. Africa is the future of the world," said D'banj. "A year ago, I launched a platform to help creative talents find their dreams across Nigeria. The platform was developed by Africans, for Africa, to showcase artists across the world. It is testament to what I always say that, content is the new crude oil."

D’banj’s forthcoming “King Don Come” album will apparently benefit from this deal in international markets. According to his management, the deal will enable his planned project to be properly marketed and presented to fans and music enthusiasts in the US, UK and other parts of Europe.

“It’s not enough to just drop an album. We are looking to ensure that it is done right, and that we cover all our bases on this project. An international album has to have a deal of this magnitude for all the numbers to be right,” says Franklin Amudo, business manager for D’Cream Records.

"We are excited the C.R.E.A.M. Platform is now a part of the global distribution service," said Fuzzy West, General Manager of Priority Records. "At Priority, we are always searching for new music. The African music platform offers originality and a unique sound; which is why this is an electrifying deal with D'banj."

Priority Records is an American record label heavily involved with distribution for artist-run companies. Priority has worked with international acts and their platforms, including Dr. Dre, Ice Cube, Master P, JAY-Z, and Snoop Dogg. It also distributed Hip hop record labels including Death Row Records, No Limit Records, Roc-A- Fella Records, and Wu-Tang Records.