D'banj :  Everything we know about “King Don Come” album

“King Don Come” is D’banj’s forthcoming project which has dominated African music conversations. For an artist that is considered past his artistic peak, there’s just a lot of activity surrounding the project and all the elements of its release.

This is D’banj’s 4 solo studio LP, coming nine years after his critically and commercially successful classic LP, “The Entertainer.” A lot of water has passed under the bridge since that time, and he is surrounded by a new structure to promote and market his music. New singles are out, the PR campaign for the project is in full swing, and an ‘inspired’ album art too.

The only thing left at this point is for the project to drop. But it hasn’t, and the official word from his team says “soon.”

The key marketing theme for this project is to celebrate his longevity in the game. The new project is expected to capture this moment in the career of the African music legend. The energy is different for D’banj now and he is set to go all in.

With the album set to be released very soon, here’s everything we know about “King Don Come”

Release Date

There is no official release date.

On June 27, 2017, D’banj uploaded the inspired artwork for his forthcoming album “King Don Come.” The project which has had everyone talking about him finally had an artwork to be used in its marketing, and the post was tagged with the date 7-717.

That’s July 7, 2017.

It was a release date, announced strategically with the artwork for the project. That day came and went. But D’banj didn’t release his album. Instead, we received the announcement that his business outfit, D’Cream records, has been valued at over $100 million. The album didn’t drop.

Pulse reached out to Franklin Amudo, D’banj’s business manager, inquiring about why the project didn’t drop.

“We never said the album was dropping on that date. The date is significant to the D’banj business and brand. The C.R.E.A.M platform was officially 1 year,” Amudo said via SMS.

Hopefully, it will be out before the end of the month.

Album Art

Of all D’banj’s album artwork, the cover for new album “King Don Come” is the most creative. Of all the promotional elements designed to project the music, the album artwork stands out as a gem. Created by Nduka Abii, popularly known as Duks Arts, the project draws inspiration from the HBO hit TV series “Game Of Thrones.”

The show is in its penultimate season, after it has become arguably the most popular and successful TV series. D’banj’s artwork was drawn from it.

The story of the album art began on Twitter. Duks Art who uses the social media platform as a tool for his business was followed by D’banj on a random day, and that connection set the pace for the collaboration.

“King Don Come” album art employs elements from “Game Of Thrones” in its execution. The album art which was shared by the singer via social media showed the Nigerian superstar depicted as a medieval king. D’banj is sitting on a throne placed against the backdrop of a raging battle. He is dressed in kingly robes and jewelry, with animal fur draping his shoulder, and his famous DB gold chain on his neck.

There are dragons all around. A baby fire-breather is perched on his arm, two giant creatures loom behind his throne, and another is flying in the sky. His DB banner is all that stands on the battle field, connoting a hard-fought victory that is straight from a legendary story book.

Features

D’banj is yet to release the complete tracklist for the project. But two sure names are Harrysong and Wande Coal who are his collaborators on single ‘It’s not a lie’. The single, a Highlife creation is already spearheading the new movement. There just might be space for his brother Kayswitch, and Ice Prince who recently signed up as an ambassador of his content platform CREAM.

There have been whispers of a huge collaboration on the project, with an undisclosed international act. But around the African continent, a few key relationships will be utilised for records.

Producers

The full production credits have not been released, but D’banj has a history of working with a sole single producer. His relationship with DeeVee might have soured but there might be a record from the man on it. Ploops inadvertently produced ‘Emergency’, while Ghanaian hit maker, Killertunes is on ‘Focus’. ‘Oliver Twist’ by Don Jazzy is one this project, so also is DeeVee’s ‘Top of the world’. This use of various producers diversifies the creativity on the project.

Release Strategy

D’banj’s release strategy has been to capitalize on social media to sell a story of success and triumph behind the project. So far there has been no announcements regarding the platform of release. But D’banj has always tagged Apple Music in most conversations about the project. According to reports, D’banj has inked a distribution deal with the streaming giants, which would come into play on this project. But eventually, all platforms will be covered, including local streaming services and physical copies.

Expectations

There are no expectations for this project. The singer has reached a level where new music from him is a bonus, and when it turns out to be hit, it becomes a blessing. No one holds D’banj to any standard, and he is free to artistically create.

So far, the singer isn’t taking any risk on this project so far, but refixing ‘Focus’, and using a Xhosa influence on ‘Ntswempu’ means there just might be a little nudging of the envelope. But African pop sounds are the best bet on the project, and whatever comes, fans will accept.

For D’banj, it’s another opportunity for him to continue his career as a recording artist, and at the moment, he is having a swell time.