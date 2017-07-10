Davido thrills his many fans over at Belgium, comprising African diaspora fans and other nationals.

DJ Ecool as seen on stage was the hypeman gingering the crowd and warming them up to what would be a night to remember.

The singer who earlier shut down Frankfurt Germany gave an equally electrifying performance in Brussels Belgium in continuation of his 30 Billion World tour.

From 'Fall' to 'IF' to his older records, Davido was in spectacular form, giving it all for the love of his fans.

Without challenges there is nothing great Brussels Last night was a moment!!!! I don't know what made me jump 😂 FAL… https://t.co/9slkAzTCqt — Davido (@iam_Davido) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

A major highlight of the event saw OBO throw himself into the crowd out of excitement, with the crowd on ground to catch him.

Davido has now covered seven venues on the "30 billion" world tour, next up is Ottawa Canada on August 3, 2017.