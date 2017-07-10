Home > Buzz >

Davido shuts down Belgium, excitedly jumps into crowd

Davido Singer shuts down Belgium, jumps excitedly into crowd

As part of his 30 Billion World tour lineup, the Omo Baba Olowo fires up the Belgium fans with lit performance of his hit songs.

  • Published:
Davido 30 Billion World Tour stage moment in Belgium

Davido 30 Billion World Tour stage moment in Belgium

(Davido/Twitter)

Davido thrills his many fans over at Belgium, comprising African diaspora fans and other nationals.  

Davido was major vibes at Belgium

Davido 30 Billion World Tour sights

(Davido/Twitter)

DJ Ecool as seen on stage was the hypeman gingering the crowd and warming them up to what would be a night to remember.

Davido_30-Billion-Wold-Tour schedule

Davido_30-Billion-Wold-Tour schedule

(Davidoofficial/Instagram)

 

The singer who earlier shut down Frankfurt Germany gave an equally electrifying performance in Brussels Belgium in continuation of his 30 Billion World tour.

davido floats in the air play

Davido floats in the air ''Superman'' mode at Belgium tour

(Davido/Twitter)

 

From 'Fall' to 'IF' to his older records, Davido was in spectacular form, giving it all for the love of his fans.

 

Davido jumps into the crowd of fans at Belgium show

Davido jumps into the crowd of fans at Belgium show

(Davido/Twitter)

A major highlight of the event saw OBO throw himself into the crowd out of excitement, with the crowd on ground to catch him.

Davido has now covered seven venues on the "30 billion" world tour, next up is Ottawa Canada on August 3, 2017.

Author

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse, a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

