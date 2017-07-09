Davido :  Pop star shuts down the stage in Germany

Davido has added another great night to his '30 Billion World Tour'.

On July 7, 2017, the pop star performed at Willy-Brandt-Halle in Frankfurt Germany.

Last night was special!!!!! Frankfurt Germany! 🇩 https://t.co/CkyhU4jjlb — Davido (@iam_Davido) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

There, he excited his fans with 'If', his latest single 'Fall' and some of his other hits.

One fan wrote, "Thanks to iam_Davido for an outstanding performance last in Frankfurt,you killed it Bro!!!"

@iam_Davido Thanks to @iam_Davido for an outstanding performance last in Frankfurt,you killed it Bro!!! https://t.co/g0f5iwp8HN — Willem Afrikaner (@Will_Afrikaner) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Davido appreciated his fans via his Twitter account writing, "Frankfurt Germany last nite was amazing!!! My Fans and God is all I need! Thank you guys for bringing my dreams to reality!!! MADNESS!!!!"

Frankfurt Germany 🇩 last nite was amazing!!! My Fans and God is all I need! Thank you guys for bringing my dreams… https://t.co/mK3pI0rmAy — Davido (@iam_Davido) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

ALSO READ: Wizkid vs Davido beef is bad for Nigerian music

Apart from Frankfurt, the pop star has also performed in Brussels, where it was a sold out event.

Other places include Sweden, Denmark, and Paris.

Meanwhile, his song, 'If' has been nominated for the 2017 Nigeria Entertainment Awards (NEA) in the Best Single category.

The award ceremony will be held on September 3, 2017, in New York City.