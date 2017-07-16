Davido :  Pop star finishes Europe tour with a bang

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Davido has ended his 30 Billion World tour of Europe.

He closed it with an energetic performance in Finland.

The pop star shared a video of the show via Twitter.

His caption read, "Oslo Norway Last nite!! !!! Cheee!! Tonite we shutdown HELSINKI, Finland at the Teatteri Forum !! Last show of the Europe tour!!!"

Oslo Norway 🇳 Last nite!! !!! Cheee!! Tonite we shutdown HELSINKI, Finland at the Teatteri Forum 🇫!! Last show of… https://t.co/17zopaImt7 — Davido (@iam_Davido) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

The last show was sold out.

So far, Davido has covered at least seven venues.

The US tour starts in NYC July 22nd! Next up is Ottawa Canada on August 3, 2017.