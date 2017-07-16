Home > Buzz >

Davido :  Pop star finishes Europe tour with a bang

Davido Pop star finishes Europe tour with a bang

Davido's 30 Billion World tour of Europe has closed with a lit performance in Finland.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Davido was major vibes at Belgium play

Davido 30 Billion World Tour sights

(Davido/Twitter)

Davido Singer fires up Belgium, jumps excitedly into crowd
Davido Pop star shuts down the stage in Germany
Wizkid Singer shades Davido's voice on social media?
Wizkid vs Davido How beneficial is beef to “Sounds From The Other Side” mixtape?
NEA 2017 Wizkid, Davido, Tekno, Olamide bag multiple nominations
State Of The Music Dear fan, you need to ask musicians for proof
Davido Regardless of OBO, people would still want '30 billion' by any means possible
Pulse List Best Nigerian songs released in June 2017
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Davido has ended his 30 Billion World tour of Europe.

He closed it with an energetic performance in Finland.

The pop star shared a video of the show via Twitter.

His caption read, "Oslo Norway      Last nite!! !!! Cheee!! Tonite we shutdown HELSINKI, Finland at the Teatteri Forum     !! Last show of the Europe tour!!!"

ALSO READ: Davido fires up Belgium, jumps excitedly into crowd

The last show was sold out.

Davido's 30 Billion World tour play

Davido's 30 Billion World tour

(iam_Davido/twitter)

 

So far, Davido has covered at least seven venues.

The US tour starts in NYC July 22nd! Next up is Ottawa Canada on August 3, 2017.

More

Wizkid vs Davido All the differences between Starboy, O.B.O's first projects with Sony Music
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Inemesit Udodiong

Inemesit Udodiong is an Associate Content Writer at Pulse. A graduate who holds a degree in English and an unofficial one in human dynamics and psychology. Inem is obsessed with God, writing, music ,books,movies and sneakers . Reach her via email: inemesit.udodiong@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Wizkid Every producer who worked on “Sounds From The Other Side” mixtapebullet
2 Wizkid Best Twitter reactions towards singer's "Sounds From The Other...bullet
3 Wizkid vs Davido All the differences between Starboy, O.B.O's first...bullet

Buzz

Tiwa Savage.
Tiwa Savage Singer talks balancing career with mother duties
Wizkid at his UK listening party for "Sounds From The Other Side" mixtape.
Wizkid Which song will be singer’s next ‘Ojuelegba’ on “Sounds From The Other Side” mixtape?
Lara George
Lara George Worship singer is out with fourth album "A Slice Of Heaven"
Julie Adenuga interviewa Mura Masa
Mura Masa British DJ producer discusses debut album with Julie Adenuga of Beats 1 radio