Dagrin: 5 of late rapper’s greatest songs

Oladapo Olaitan Olaonipekun, known widely as Dagrin the phenomenal Nigerian rapper from Ogun state, passed away this day April 22, 2010.

The Hip Hop act was more like a breath of fresh air, who marked a symbolic beginning of Yoruba indigenous rap and Hip Hop in the Nigerian music industry in the early to mid 20s.

He became a pioneering act, with the likes of AY another Yoruba rapper and Lord of Ajasa, also who rapped fine in Yoruba.

Armed with indigenous tight flows and top notch producers Sossick, Dr Frabz among others, who understood his sound, Dagrin made everyone fall in love with his lyrical delivery and originality.

Releasing two albums “Still On The Matter”(2010) and “Chief Executive Omota” (CEO) also in 2010, Dagrin quickly became a household name, as he stood out from many rappers (which were few at the time) doing it local and proud.

April 22, that same year came the news of the unfortunate incident of his demise in a car accident that prevented a third album in the works from materializing.

Marking his legacy, Pulse presents 5 greatest songs ever to have come out from the gem musician rapper Dagrin.

The criteria for the selection is based on mass appeal, lyricism and seamless top notch production is based off impact and present day relevance.

This was the lead single off C.E.O. Pon Pon Pon was an instant smash on the street. It was the grenade that blew the gates wide open for the grimy street, hustler, indigenous narrative wide open. Sossick's chilling bells and concrete bassline helped usher in Dagrin as the street general. It is a pounding declaration of the every day hustle and celebration of our heritage.

Emotional and haunting, Dagrin eloquently speaks about his struggles and demons that hinder him from making it in life. It is a self appraisal of a man with many flaws held back by an oppressive society. Sossick's tear jerking chorus is his finest moment as a singer, and was also the producer of the track.

After Dagrin had positioned himself as a hard, no nonsense man, Kondo came to soften his image. Dagrin aimed for funny and sexual on this and scored a hit. He sang on this track but no one cared. It was a party anthem, still is. The record was produced by a teenager by the name Sarz who in 2016 helped Drake score his first number one hit 'One Dance' which he co-produced. Dagrin was preparing to shoot this video before he died.

This was the sequel to Ghetto Dreams and it was fittingly placed at the end of the album. On this record, Dagrin is victorious after overcoming many obstacles and defeating his demons. The song was produced by Dr Frabz.

‘If i die’, a chilling prophecy by Dagrin on his death. He sounds tired on the chorus as he implores his fans not to mourn him.

This song thrust Dagrin's fame into the mythological realm echoing the legendary tales of the Notorious B.I.G and 2pac who foretold their deaths.

“If I die my guy, make you no cry for me… God na my creator Fela na my mentor, money no dey drive me, money na my conductor… he said in the song.”

The song was produced by Frenzy.

What is/are your favourite Dagrin songs of all time? Share with us.

Additional writing by Ayomide Tayo.