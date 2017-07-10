Cynthia Morgan claims her 2 singles trump MC Galaxy's 2 albums

Cynthia Morgan has come out to say her two singles are more relevant than MC Galaxy's two albums.

This statement was brought about after Pulse Nigeria's music editor Joey Akan commented on her rebuke of MC Galaxy's shade of Tekno.

Cynthia Morgan cannot touch MC Galaxy. Man has two albums. Cynthia has two singles. She should leave beef and work… https://t.co/H5zZRYOMBm — Joey Akan (@joeyakan) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

I don't want to call you names bro.cos even my two singles are doper than his two albums. https://t.co/0OJtPG924y — Cynthia Morgan (@icynthiamorgan) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

She goes on to express her thoughts about being compared to MC Galaxy in a series of tweets.

Check pedigree before you talk. — Cynthia Morgan (@icynthiamorgan) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

I don't buy views and shit cos I know my worth. — Cynthia Morgan (@icynthiamorgan) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Don't come for me cos I will get you bagged.i ran shitzzz without a feature.i don't kiss assess.ask about me — Cynthia Morgan (@icynthiamorgan) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

It's all love at my https://t.co/b7RfnEF7hb can beg me for Collabs and still insult me on gram.and I understand. — Cynthia Morgan (@icynthiamorgan) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Life is eazy...I don't take life too serious.My music is love not war. — Cynthia Morgan (@icynthiamorgan) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

I Am A Musician...Nigga is a dancer so who is the slave?bro e be like say the small money wey them dash you don they enter your head.be wise — Cynthia Morgan (@icynthiamorgan) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Cynthia had earlier called out MC Galaxy for putting down Tekno's worth in comparison to Wizkid and Davido in terms of their international relevance as musicians.

