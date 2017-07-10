Cynthia Morgan claims her 2 singles trump MC Galaxy's 2 albums

Cynthia Morgan had earlier called out MC Galaxy for saying Tekno should not be comparing himself to Wizkid and Davido.
Cynthia Morgan has come out to say her two singles are more relevant than MC Galaxy's two albums.
This statement was brought about after Pulse Nigeria's music editor Joey Akan commented on her rebuke of MC Galaxy's shade of Tekno.
She goes on to express her thoughts about being compared to MC Galaxy in a series of tweets.
Cynthia had earlier called out MC Galaxy for putting down Tekno's worth in comparison to Wizkid and Davido in terms of their international relevance as musicians.
What are your thoughts people?