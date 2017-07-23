Home > Buzz >

Chester Bennington's death is a big deal among #NaijaRock fans

Chester Bennington The death of Linkin Park singer is a big deal among Nigerian rock heads

Naija rock fans just like many huge followers of Linkin Park mourned the passing of the band's frontman.

Chester Bennington's suicide is one that has rendered the entire world of music immensely gutted and Nigerian rock fans weren't left behind in mourning.

The death of the Linkin Park singer who reportedly suffered from depression is considered a setback in terms of the competitiveness of the Rock & Alternative genre against other categories.

Yes! Tupac Shakur died and Hip-Hop still lived but such optimism is best nursed silently when it concerns this sparsely patronized type of music called Rock.

Bennington and his crew were considered gods by their followers as seen in various posts circulating the social media.

 

Their venture into the genre brought on a kind of renaissance that attracted the attention of Hip-Hop greats such as Jay-Z and Rakim.

The pair were featured in the songs, 'Numb encore' and 'Guilty all the same' respectively.

The legend status of the band has helped push this category of music to more popularity among music heads with zero interest in it.

This is no doubt why a bunch of #NaijaRock fans can't seem to get over the loss.

 

Also, the fuss about Chester Bennington's death is another pointer to the huge strength rock music seems to be garnering in Nigeria.

Musical concerts such as Rocktoberfest and Metal & Romance, held annually, have seen increased participation and introduced new artistes.

 

Maybe the days when this genre finally loses its 'not so popular' status is near.

