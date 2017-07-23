Chester Bennington's death is a big deal among #NaijaRock fans

Chester Bennington's suicide is one that has rendered the entire world of music immensely gutted and Nigerian rock fans weren't left behind in mourning.

The death of the Linkin Park singer who reportedly suffered from depression is considered a setback in terms of the competitiveness of the Rock & Alternative genre against other categories.

Yes! Tupac Shakur died and Hip-Hop still lived but such optimism is best nursed silently when it concerns this sparsely patronized type of music called Rock.

Bennington and his crew were considered gods by their followers as seen in various posts circulating the social media.

I've been carefully avoiding any song with Chester Benington in it. If any Linkin Park song comes on, I might break — Femi, mostly. (@phemzvrine) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Rock fan or not, Linkin Park remains a favorite and we had Chester to thank for that. #RIPChesterBennington — ROCKTOBER (Rockfest) (@RocknationNG) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Their venture into the genre brought on a kind of renaissance that attracted the attention of Hip-Hop greats such as Jay-Z and Rakim.

The pair were featured in the songs, 'Numb encore' and 'Guilty all the same' respectively.

The legend status of the band has helped push this category of music to more popularity among music heads with zero interest in it.

This is no doubt why a bunch of #NaijaRock fans can't seem to get over the loss.

I never talk about my depression but when its bad, I just jam hybrid theory and after an hour of screaming as sweat… https://t.co/5vsKEtznNI — The Social Burner (@dejiburner) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

I can't deal with this. I've been crying for the better part of a frigging hour...RIP Chester. This hit....hit re… https://t.co/WGhwhKa7Ux — Billy Praise (@Phantomhippie) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Also, the fuss about Chester Bennington's death is another pointer to the huge strength rock music seems to be garnering in Nigeria.

Musical concerts such as Rocktoberfest and Metal & Romance, held annually, have seen increased participation and introduced new artistes.

another one of rock's finest gone far too soon RIP Chester Bennington and thank you for all the incredible music https://t.co/q82Ju2GNDg — Metal (@TheMetalCore) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Maybe the days when this genre finally loses its 'not so popular' status is near.