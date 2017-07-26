Home > Buzz >

Brymo talks music structure, music business in Nigeria and more

Brymo 'My aim is to become the most successful artist of all time', singer says

The 'Alajo Somolu' singer in an interview spoke about creating a music structure worthy of emulation by younger musicians coming behind.

  • Published:

Brymo Singer's Organized Chaos is proof that he was never meant for mainstream success
State Of The Music Treat Nigerian artists as business brands, and you will get great live performances
Odunsi, Tay Iwar, Lady Donli Why today's alternative artistes can be the future of Nigeria's music
Brymo Stay woke! 5 songs from singer to keep you socially conscious
Pulse Blogger Why leaving YBNL was a good move for Adekunle Gold
Pryse, L.A.X Sometimes, signing for a Nigerian record label is like attending a school
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Brymo talks music business, creating a structure for the industry worthy of emulation.

The 'One pound' singer in a recent interview spoke at length on a number of issues involving his journey in the music industry.

Speaking with presenter WanaWana Udobang on show Culture Diaries,  Brymo stated that his exit from former label Chocolate City was a blessing in disguise for his music career.

“The drama contributed to the success,”  Brymo remarked on the success of the album “Merchant Dealers and Slaves”.

play Brymo believes the Nigerian music structure is faulty and he is on a mission to forge a new path for himself (Pulse)

 

On him having a cult following, Brymo thinks “the fans are after that expression” and his growth only stunts when he is afraid to try something new with his music.

He also talked about his writing process, how family influences and values affects his song writing and the method he uses to select songs when making an album.

Compliments by people saying "he has a lovely voice" and saying his music touches them as well as those that actually purchase his albums and come out for his gigs are what Brymo says makes him feel successful.

About music structure, Brymo highlighted some of the shortcomings and how he was going to deal with that.

Brymo play Brymo is being said to have a cult following of loyal fans and supporters (Brymolawale/Instagram)

 

“I knew that the industry needed a structure and if it couldn’t be created for everyone, I was going to create it for myself so that in the future up and coming acts can actually sort of benefit from it, people can actually look at what I did and be like this is what Brymo did and we are going to do it.”

“ My aim from 2013 was to become the most successful artist of all time in Nigeria, to make records and sell them in millions, and make profits from them and say this album sold this number of copies and this was my profit from it, and that requires having a following, an actual following.”

He also mentions some songs that people particularly want to hear at his shows before anything else and the reasons they do love those songs. The singer also highlights some of the musicians he identifies with.

Brymo also answered some fun music related and non-related trivia questions towards the end of the interview.

Watch.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse, a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

Top 3

1 Wizkid Singer has songs recorded with American rapper Futurebullet
2 Mr Eazi How does singer’s relationship with Temi Otedola affect his music?bullet
3 F. Shaw 5 top songs by the much admired social media personality and...bullet

Buzz

Davido in 'Fall' video
Davido Never use 'Banana fall on you' on a woman, it will fall your hand
Humblesmith-Focus Art
Humblesmith How ‘Focus’ is gifting ‘Osinachi’ singer his second major hit
Tony-Allen-The-Source-
Tony Allen Fela's one-time drummer to release debut album "The Source"
“Despacito” (Remix) - Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber
Playdata Radio Chart Luis Fonsi's 'Despacito' remix still most played song on Nigerian radio [Week 30]