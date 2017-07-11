BOJ has announced he will be releasing a debut album "MAGIC"

Alternative singer Bolaji Ojodukan popularly known as BOJ in the Nigerian music scene has announced he will be releasing a debut album titled "Magic".

"Magic" was initially planned to be released as an extended play by the singer but in a moment of spontaneity, BOJ has decided, stating on Twitter that it will be an album - which will turn out to be his debut full length project.

So guys after very little thinking ive decided im not dropping an EP anymore ! Its an album now ! Shit just got real! Pls share #MAGIC — #bojonthemicrophone (@BojDRB) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

BOJ signed a recording deal with HF Music in 2016, with the details of the deal not revealed.

BOJonthemicrophone as he is also called has collaborated with artists like Show Dem Camp, Ajebutter 22, Runtown, Olamide, Seyi Shay, Falz, Simi and Wande Coal among others.

Recent singles from BOJ include 'Ire', 'Wait a minute' featuring Olamide, and 'For sure' featuring Simi.

The singer was a star featured artist in Show Dem Camp's recently released "Palmwine Music Vol. 1" EP.

BOJ also recently put out a West African collaboration duet titled 'Beautiful' with Ghanaian singer Lady Jay. The song has been billed to be on the forthcoming "Magic" album.

BOJ currently has four bodies of work out – “Scotland” (2010), “BOJ on the Microphone” (BOTM) mixtape (2013), “Burning of Joy” EP (2013) and #BOTM (Deluxe) (2016).