BOJ has announced he will be releasing a debut album "MAGIC"

BOJ Singer to release debut album "MAGIC"

The singer signed to HF Music in 2016 currently has out four bodies of work comprising mixtapes and EPs.

(bojonthemicrophone/Instagram)

Alternative singer Bolaji Ojodukan popularly known as BOJ in the Nigerian music scene has announced he will be releasing a debut album titled "Magic".

"Magic" was initially planned to be released as an extended play by the singer but in a moment of spontaneity, BOJ has decided, stating on Twitter that it will be an album - which will turn out to be his debut full length project.

BOJ signing a contract with HF music play BOJ stated that the goals of HF Music aligned with his own, hence why he signed to them (bojonthemicrophone/Instagram)

 

BOJ signed a recording deal with HF Music in 2016, with the details of the deal not revealed.

play BOJ has unique vocals that cannot be imitated (Ndani TV)

 

BOJonthemicrophone as he is also called has collaborated with artists like Show Dem Camp, Ajebutter 22, Runtown, Olamide, Seyi Shay, Falz, Simi and Wande Coal among others.

Recent singles from BOJ include 'Ire', 'Wait a minute' featuring Olamide, and 'For sure' featuring Simi.

BOJ play BOJ is affiliated with a movement group called DRB Lasgidi, which has members Teezee and Fresh L (DRB Lasgidi)

 

The singer was a star featured artist in Show Dem Camp's recently released "Palmwine Music Vol. 1" EP. 

BOJ also recently put out a West African collaboration duet titled 'Beautiful' with Ghanaian singer Lady Jay. The song has been billed to be on the forthcoming "Magic" album.

BOJ currently has four bodies of work out – “Scotland” (2010), “BOJ on the Microphone” (BOTM) mixtape (2013), “Burning of Joy” EP (2013) and #BOTM (Deluxe) (2016).

