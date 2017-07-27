Home > Buzz >

Black Coffee gets self-titled radio show on Apple's Beats 1

Black Coffee South African DJ gets self-titled radio show on Apple's Beats 1

The award-winning DJ and producer believes this is an opportunity to showcase the best of South African music to the world.

Black Coffee play Black Coffee is a top DJ and producer from South Africa, known for House Music (Npr.org)

Black Coffee is about to premier a new show on Apple radio Beats 1 self-titled " Black Coffee".

The show which premieres by 3pm EST Friday July 28, 2017 will also see he House DJ release a debut track of his featuring Burna Boy and Swiss Beatz.

The premier show will feature a guest mix from fellow SA producer Da Capo.

Black Coffee speaking on the essence of the show to South African news site  IOL says there are a lot of potential songs that just need a platform like Beats 1 for recognition.

Black_Coffee_performing_in_Soweto_at_the_Soulistic_Music_Night play

Black_Coffee_performing_in_Soweto_at_the_Soulistic_Music_Night

(Wikipedia.org)

 

“The thing about South African music is that there are a lot of songs that have big potential to be internationally recognized,” Black Coffee told South African news site IOL. "That’s what I want to try and do with this show. This is an opportunity to expose our music to the world.”

Black Coffee was awarded Best International Act Africa at the BET Awards 2016, edging out Wizkid and fellow SA musicians Cassper Nyovest and AKA among others.

His influence has travelled far and wide, with the likes of Drake working with him on a House music track 'Get it together' , one of the very lovely songs off the Canadian pop star's "More Life" 2017 playlist.

