Bisola congratulates fellow BBNaija 2017 housemate TTT on third baby

Thin Tall Tony and Bisola were once having an intimate relationship while in the Big Brother Naija house.

Popular BBNaija 2017 housemate Bisola has congratulated her fellow housemate alumnus Thin Tall Tony (TTT) on the birth of his third child with wife.

Bisola and TTT during kissing festival play

Bisola and TTT were one of the very interesting couples at the BigBrother House, with things getting apparently more serious until Bisola discovered that TTT had a wedding ring band close to the end of the reality show.

After coming out of the house, TTT described his relationship with Bisola in the house as "a game" when speaking to Pulse Nigeria in an interview.

TTT and wife  - TTT and Bisola play

Bisola on the other hand said she was full of shock on finding out he was actually married, because he told her he was "single by God's grace".

ALSO READ: Bisola talks relationship with TTT, supposedly having oral sex on Live TV

