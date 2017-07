Wizkid's much anticipated "Sounds From The Other Side" mixtape has dropped today July 14, 2017 two days before his birthday.

And so far feedback the Starboy has been getting on social media about the tape would be pretty overwhelming for him.

@wizkidayo finally got to listen to the mixtape, every song is 🔥Add it to your CV. Very versatile, just look how y… https://t.co/CjwOSYdru8 — Silas Godstime (@silas_godstime) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

On it all day all night #SFTOS #bestintheworld @wizkidayo https://t.co/dCdTDcSah4 — Negedu victor james (@Vin_Tunes_) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

That Alert came through like a Credit!! Nobody & Sexy bursting my brain already! 😫 @wizkidayo https://t.co/fthwyTlFDy — Olalekan W Akinwunmi (@lekanakinwunmi) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

@wizkidayo guy you have the best team in the world. Y'all are GREAT. #SFTOS is hot. ⚡⚡⚡💥 — Shubomi (@oskeybabs) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Now this is a work of ART, @wizkidayo #SFTOS is a masterpiece, Different vibes on each track 💎 — Enekem.com (@EnekemGreg) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

@wizkidayo #SFTOS is the biggest mixtape ever outta Africa, in fact albums couldn't level up to this! — iLove2Retweet (@qutenympho) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Listened to this album none stop 2wice...Gbese @wizkidayo #SFTOS 💥 💪 https://t.co/FkAK1WPAwE — 'sunmijazzy (@sunmije) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Someone's favourite is just changing every time # SFTOS @wizkidayo — name cannot be blank (@niveacringe) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

@wizkidayo u are the best mehn u just drop a mix tape dat sound like an album,an African artist wow. SFTOS is a 💣 keep d good work — Sinzuswaggs (@SinzuSuarez) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

@wizkidayo Daddy Yo! Do u know ur already blessed.. I need a fav from u pls bless us with 'sexyyyy'video da song is fire 🔥 #SFTOS 👑 — Iffy kings (@ifykings90) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

@wizkidayo Daddy Yo! Do u know ur already blessed.. I need a fav from u pls bless us with 'sexyyyy'video da song is fire 🔥 #SFTOS 👑 — Iffy kings (@ifykings90) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Why one earth will @wizkidayo call #SFTOS a "mixtape"...it is way bigger than some artists album joined together — J.K.B (@iam_justin_KB) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Have you listened to the mixtape yet? What are your thoughts if you have?

Mixtape out now on Apple Music, for Starboy Entertainment Ltd., under exclusive license to Sony RCA Records.