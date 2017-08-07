BANTU :  Afropolitan band holds "Agberos International" album release party

BANTU has held the album release party for their new project “Agberos International.”

The event which held on Sunday, August 6, 2017 at The Waterside Ikoyi, had the band celebrate the release of the album by performing an inclusive live set for all their fans & supporters.

The band played hits such as ‘Lagos Barbie’, ‘Afropunk’, ‘Ma ko bami’, and others to a packed house who cheered and danced the evening away.

BANTU began as a group of four young men then living in Germany. Ade Bantu, Abiodun, Amaechi and Patrice. The name BANTU comes from the middle name of the late, great Steve Biko; it is also an acronym: Brotherhood Alliance Navigating Towards Unity.

From their early days in Germany, the BANTU band has grown considerably, dictating music movements across Europe and Africa.

Released in July, “Agberos International” represents a win for BANTU. In Lagos, they are popularly known for the popular monthly open-air concert Afropolitan Vibes, where the band performs live music from the new project. That’s why new album “Agberos International” is more familiar to the Lagos live music crowd. Songs like Afropunk and ‘Lagos Barbie’ are already fan favorites.

The title of the album “Agbero International” is inspired by the role of an ‘Agbero’ (a popular Lagos public vehicle conductor who attracts people to board his vehicle). This project makes BANTU, musical Agberos, calling on the wider international community to join the African story and experience Nigeria in its most conscious state.