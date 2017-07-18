Home > Buzz >

APC calls for Peter Okoye's arrest

Peter Okoye APC calls for singer's arrest

A statement signed by the group's national secretary, Mr Collins Edwin, described Peter Okoye as a "son of darkness."

  • Published:
Peter Okoye's garage play

Peter Okoye's garage

(instagram)

Yemi Alade, Ruggedybaba Musicians react to the planned music video ban by Nigerian government
Psquare Singers mock Nigerian government’s proposed ban on shooting music videos abroad
Wizkid vs Davido How beneficial is beef to “Sounds From The Other Side” mixtape?
Psquare Peter Okoye is right, music should come from a place of passion
Psquare 'Do it for the passion,' Peter Okoye advises upcoming artists
Psquare This is why Peter and Paul Okoye are better than each other
Psquare Peter, Paul score a positive Highlife hit in 'Nobody ugly'
Cobhams Asuquo Producer sets new standard at live album launch
Psquare Peter Okoye signs DJ Switch to PClassic Records
Psquare Peter and Paul jumping on the 'Ghana' wave is the only story of their career
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The All Progressive Congress (APC) Youth Renaissance Group has called for the arrest of Peter Okoye after the singer called the Nigerian government out over their plans to stop movie and music video productions outside the country.

The information was contained in a statement signed by the group's national secretary, Mr Collins Edwin, describing Peter Okoye as a "son of darkness."

ALSO READ: Singers mock Nigerian government’s proposed ban on shooting music videos abroad

Peter, Jude and Paul Okoye play

Peter, Jude and Paul Okoye

(nairaland)

 

The statement read:

"We read the scurrilous remarks credited to Mr Peter Okoye of the Psquare group against the Federal Government's job-saving policy in the entertainment industry with great anger and vexation.

"Least of all persons to make scathing remark against the government is the Psquare group which the local content policy of the Federal Government dusted-up from the valley of obscurity.

"Where was Peter Okoye or Psquare brand in 1999 when foreign music dominated our airwaves? If not for the government policy which mandated all broadcast stations in Nigeria to pay attention to Nigerian music by playing 95 percent of Nigerian songs every day, would Peter Okoye or Psquare be known to anybody in Nigeria today? Or would they have competed with better American music which dominated our airwaves then?

"After the government have used its policy to brush them up from nothing to something; instead of giving the opportunity to other people, they are taking Nigerian jobs to foreign countries through the shooting of music videos abroad.

Peter Okoye P Square play

Peter Okoye P Square

(Instagram/Peter Okoye )

 

"Now that government have intervened to raise great and better entertainers again, Peter Okoye has the gut to insult the entire Federal Government by calling our great leaders 'Ndi Ala' which means mad and stupid people. How dare you say that Psquare?

"We, therefore, urge the security agencies in the country to arrest Mr Peter Okoye for disrespecting our government and bringing it to a disrepute. If you cannot produce in Nigeria and hire Nigerians, then leave the industry.We must export Nigerian culture to the outside world through our music and videos."

"Following the call-out posts the P-Square brothers and their elder brother Jude Okoye made after the Nigerian Government disclosed plans to stop movie and music video production abroad, the All Progressives Congress(APC) youth renaissance group has fired a stinker at Peter Okoye of P-square for insulting the Federal government's plan to ban video shooting abroad."

Peter Okoye's reaction to music video abroad shoot proposed ban play

Peter Okoye's reaction to music video abroad shoot proposed ban

(Peter Okoye Mr P / Instagram)

 

ALSO READ: 'Do it for the passion,' Peter Okoye advises upcoming artists

As previously reported, the Peter Okoye took to social media to call out the federal government over their plans, concluding that the government has been failing Nigerians we gained our independence.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Wizkid Starboy unfollows Drake on Instagrambullet
2 Wizkid Banky W praises singer in emotional postbullet
3 Psquare Singers mock Nigerian government’s proposed ban on shooting...bullet

Buzz

State Of The Music Which Nigerian project is the best so far of 2017?
Raezy's " Rap Kulture" radio show is a movement for supporting talented Hip-Hop acts
Rap Kulture Radio show hosted by OAP Raezy is illuminating the rich culture of Nigerian Hip-Hop
Wizkid in Apple Music's Beats 1 interview.
Wizkid “I have met Drake in a private party,” singer reveals in new interview
Yemi Alade (L), Ruggedybaba (R) criticize government's planned move to ban Nigerian music video production abroad
Yemi Alade, Ruggedybaba Musicians react to the planned music video ban by Nigerian government