Akon signs producer DeeVee to Konvict Music

As part of his grand plan for music from Africa taking over the world, global music star and entrepreneur Akon just added another name to his music empire, Konvict Music, by signing Producer DeeVee (Divine Austins).

DeeVee, who until last year was D'banj's Producer who produced the song "Feeling The Nigga", joins Akon as Producer and Writer under his label on a multi-year Publishing deal.

According to Akon's lawyer, Ayo Shonaiya, who brokered the deal, DeeVee has been signed since the beginning of the year after negotiations for most of last year.

The announcement was made now as Akon himself is in Lagos, as work is about to start fully on new material for Akon and other artistes on the Konvick Kartel label.

DeeVee's producing style is very eclectic, from Afrobeats to techno and electronic dance music (EDM). Aside D'banj, he has produced and worked with international acts like Snoop Dogg, Idris Elba, Big Sean and Fally Ipupa.