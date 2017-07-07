Home > Buzz >

Ade Bantu & Bantu band are out with album "Agberos International"

Ade Bantu Singer, 13-piece Bantu band are out with album "Agberos International"

The album explores and celebrates the complexities and contradictions of navigating the daily life in Lagos city.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Bantu crew play The Bantu Music collective band celebrate the complexities and contradictions of navigating the daily life in Lagos city on ''Agberos International". (Bantu)

Afropolitan Vibes Paul Play Dairo, Mz Kiss, Leeroy, Bantu collective perform at June edition
Afropolitan Vibes Ice Prince, Jaywon, Lindsey Abudei perform live at February edition [Photos]
Afropolitan Vibes Black Magic, Ycee, Maka, 13 piece Bantu, others set to thrill fans at 40th edition
State Of The Music Why Nigerian music is loved and hated across Africa
Afropolitan Vibes Adekunle Gold, Tomi Thomas, Majek Fashek light up hearts with commanding performances
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Bantu Music Collective front man Ade Bantu together with band have released an album titled "Agberos International".

The album housing 10 tracks  draws inspiration from the hustling and bustling nature of the city of Lagos residents.

BANTU Agberos International tracklist play

BANTU Agberos International tracklist

(Bantuofficial (Twitter))

 

"Agberos International" celebrates and explores the complexities and contradictions of navigating the daily life in the city of dreams and chaos.

The project features Fela Kuti's one time drummer Tony Allen and media personality Wana Wana.

play

 

The 13-piece award winning BANTU Music collective and founders of the critically acclaimed concert series Afropolitan Vibes, effortlessly weaves a playful and danceable collection of songs and sounds that alternate between the political and satirical without missing a beat thus cementing their status as one of the exciting live music experiences in Africa.

BANTU is a 13-piece Afrobeat, Afrofunk, HipHop musical collective which was founded by Ade Bantu. The band features multi-instrumentalists and vocalists who perform as a collective.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse, a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

Top 3

1 Wizkid Singer shades Davido's voice on social media?bullet
2 Wizkid Singer takes shots at Tekno, calls him a 'duck face'bullet
3 Wizkid vs Davido Africa's two biggest music stars have a "beef" but...bullet

Buzz

D'banj How singer’s inspired “King Don Come” album art was created
Masterkraft Producer's "Unlimited" tape out now
Chris Brown, Trey Songz among others feature on singer's "Sounds From The Other Side " summer mixtape
Wizkid Singer is out with the full tracklist of "Sounds From The Other Side" mixtape
Cynthia Morgan
Wizkid vs Davido Cynthia Morgan blasts MC Galaxy for belittling Tekno over stars' beef